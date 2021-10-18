Lucintel Forecasts Antifoam Agents Market to grow at a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the antifoam agents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing awareness of demerits of foam, new government regulatory guidelines, environment concerns and growth of application markets such as food & beverages and pulp & paper.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in antifoam agents market by type (water-based, oil-based, silicone–based, and other antifoaming agents (eo-/po-based)), application (food & beverage, pulp & paper, oil & gas, paints & coatings, water treatment, detergents, pharmaceutical, textiles and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on type, the antifoam agents market is segmented into water-based, oil-based, silicone–based, and other antifoaming agents (eo-/po-based). Lucintel forecasts that the silicon based market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its characteristics of thermal stability, chemical inertness, low surface tension, and total solubility in water.

Based on application the food & beverage segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the large consumption of antifoaming agents in the fermentation process of brewery industry.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to growing industrialization, increasing consumption of food & beverages and pharmaceuticals, and development of the emerging countries

Major players of antifoam agents market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. BASF, Evonik Industries, Air Products and Chemicals, Wacker Chemie, DOW Corning Corporation, Ecolab (Nalco), Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Ashland, Kemira, Elementis PLCO, EVONIK Industries, and SHIN-ETSU Chemical are among the major antifoam agents providers.

