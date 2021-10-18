Lucintel Forecasts Hair Gel Market to grow at a CAGR of 2% to 4% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the Hair Gel Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2% to 4% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing awareness of personal grooming, rising preference of foreign brands among working women and men, and increasing number of fashion concerned people across the world.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in hair gel market by application (straight hair, and curly hair), distribution channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, drug stores and pharmacies, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Supermarkets market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on distribution channel, the hair gel market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, drug stores and pharmacies, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the supermarkets market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing use of hair wash products by a broad range of population and increasing product usage for kids and babies.

“North America will dominate the hair gel market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high preference of hairstyling coupled with natural hair gel demand. The growing trend of grooming among men in this region has further accelerated the market.

Major players of hair gel market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. L’Oreal, Henkel, Bio Ionic, Mandom, Unilever Plc., Shiseido, Avon Products, Alberto, and Beauty Elite Group are among the major hair gel providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.