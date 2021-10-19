New Book by Thomas Willis: Mark’s Way

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Thomas Willis: Mark’s Way

When a man has those he loves the most in life brutally taken from him, how far will he go to extract revenge? How far does a young woman fall before she is able to regain her pride and dignity? And how does a man sitting on death row for a crime he is innocent of, retain his sanity as his execution date nears? In Mark’s Way, these stories are all related in a rollercoaster ride of both vengeance and forgiveness.

Thomas Willis is a retired dentist and college professor who grew up in the rural south where hunting, fishing and all things athletic, were a way of life. He was a college scholarship athlete and served as an army captain in southeast Asia during the height of the Vietnam war. Since retiring from the University of Florida he continues to maintain an active outdoor lifestyle in West Palm beach with his wife Ruth. Although Mark’s Way is his first completed novel, he has plans for many more novels to come.

Title: Mark’s Way

Author: Thomas Willis

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196659

Price: $22.30

Page Count: 412 pages

Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.