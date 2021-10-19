New Book by Michelle Graham-Taylor: The Ghost of a Lie

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Michelle Graham-Taylor: The Ghost of a Lie

The Ghost of a Lie is the story of Doctor Joseph Murphy, a recently widowed middle-aged man who has come to the realization that he has lived his life as a lie. When a storm hits and damages his property Joseph meets Nathan, a ‘nae right’ bible quoting young man half his age. Their relationship goes against everything that Joseph had previously strived for, and challenges his own sense of self. As a medical doctor Joseph is also struggling to explain away the constant presence of his deceased wife in their home. Determined as she is to haunt him in death, much as she did in life.

This story is character lead, centered on realism and the flawed self. As the plot unfolds it tackles the interesting, complex, and timeless issues of class, age and gender and digs deep into the character’s own identity claims, questioning their notion of the public and private self. The story is told from the unique perspective of the characters, balanced with humor, and told in the natural Scottish dialect all set within the landscape of the Scottish Highlands.

Michelle Graham-Taylor was born in 1967 in Tidworth Hampshire. She works as a local social worker and lives with her family and an assortment of animals in the Highlands of Scotland overlooking Loch Ness. The Ghost of a Lie is her first novel.

Title: The Ghost of a Lie

Author: Michelle Graham-Taylor

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196703

Price: $22.30

Page Count: 312 pages

Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.