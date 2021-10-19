New Book by Marlowe Wood: Game Theory and Fairy Thoughts

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Marlowe Wood: Game Theory and Fairy Thoughts

Hava Elman breaks all the rules of Jewish society and responds to desperation with ingenuity, suffering, and hope. Her fate, whether triumph or tragedy, would change the course of history for one little boy. A compelling blend of traditional and offbeat storytelling. Narrated by Bertrand Elman, Hava’s rescue child. From death to life and from life to death, Hava and Bert chart life’s journey.

Abandoned at birth, taken in by an unlikely benefactor, identity forged in the fires of life… It is the story of scratching and climbing to the top, a testament to a short life.

Marlowe Wood grew up in the Northwest. He graduated from several colleges and universities including Indiana Wesleyan University and BYU Idaho, as well as institutions of higher education in San Francisco and Mississippi. He has been an educator, teaching in both the United States and Japan, and has also worked in business in corporate America and Japan. His penchant for historical fiction began while traveling the Mediterranean Sea. He is the author of JOURNEY TO EUNOMIA (2020) and GAME THEORY AND FAIRY THOUGHTS (2021). Marlowe and his wife live in North Salt Lake, Utah.

Title: Game Theory and Fairy Thoughts

Author: Marlowe Wood

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196611

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 232 pages

Formats: Paperback

