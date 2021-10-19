New Book by Marlowe Wood: Game Theory and Fairy Thoughts

Posted on 2021-10-19 by in Education // 0 Comments

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Marlowe Wood: Game Theory and Fairy Thoughts

Hava Elman breaks all the rules of Jewish society and responds to desperation with ingenuity, suffering, and hope. Her fate, whether triumph or tragedy, would change the course of history for one little boy. A compelling blend of traditional and offbeat storytelling. Narrated by Bertrand Elman, Hava’s rescue child. From death to life and from life to death, Hava and Bert chart life’s journey.

Abandoned at birth, taken in by an unlikely benefactor, identity forged in the fires of life… It is the story of scratching and climbing to the top, a testament to a short life.

Marlowe Wood grew up in the Northwest. He graduated from several colleges and universities including Indiana Wesleyan University and BYU Idaho, as well as institutions of higher education in San Francisco and Mississippi. He has been an educator, teaching in both the United States and Japan, and has also worked in business in corporate America and Japan. His penchant for historical fiction began while traveling the Mediterranean Sea. He is the author of JOURNEY TO EUNOMIA (2020) and GAME THEORY AND FAIRY THOUGHTS (2021). Marlowe and his wife live in North Salt Lake, Utah.

 

Title:  Game Theory and Fairy Thoughts
Author: Marlowe Wood
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN:    978-1955196611
Price: $19.60
Page Count:  232 pages
Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution