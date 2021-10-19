Get Fair Evaluation Of Your House At RHS Engineering Inc.

Technology-friendly and affordable home inspection by professionals in Texas for the last 25 years.

Mesquite, TX, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — RSH Engineering, Inc. is a reliable Engineering Company that offers superior quality home inspection and foundation inspection Services. With around three decades of experience, the company has already served more than 6000 residential and commercial infections with fair evaluation. Anyone who searches home inspector near me can come across the website and find out all its specialized services.

According to RHS Engineering, Inc., “Our professionals who visit your place to inspect the home and foundation are not Texas Real Estate Commission home inspectors. All professionals here are certified engineers with full authority to find out structural issues that TREC home inspectors can’t.”

Some of the highlighting services offered by RHS Engineering Inc. include:

Foundation inspection: Engineers at RHS Engineering Inc. are highly proficient in inspecting, measuring, and evaluating the foundation. After taking the measurement with the help of calibrated Zip Level and Self-leveling laser level, they provide foundation repair plans if you have been searching for a foundation inspection near me .

New Home Consulting and Inspection: The company has professionals who are from an engineering background, and so they are dedicated enough to find all the issues affecting the quality of a new home. The professionals also provide a feasible solution to ensure your safety at your new home is improved.

Drone Inspection: The Company is taking care of the present era, and therefore it has included fascinating drone technology in its building inspection process. It is a fast and cost-effective method eliminating the need for traditional carrying ladders and safety gears to reach inaccessible areas. RHS Engineering Inc. is among the early adopters of this technology, offering the same for:

Home inspections

Construction inspection

Residential drone photography

Property inspection

Commercial Drone Services

Final Walk-Through Inspection: Before taking the final possession of the house, a final walk-through inspection by RHS Engineering Inc. can be beneficial. It will provide you a clearer