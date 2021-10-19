Group Futurista hosted its “Future of Operational Excellence” 2.0 Virtual Summit

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista successfully hosted its two-day “Future of Operational Excellence” 2.0 Virtual Summit on the 12th and 13th of October at 15:00 BST/10:00 ET. The summit was hosted by Kirsten Leahy. The Platinum sponsors for the event were Signavio, Wrike, and Camunda.

Day one of this illustrious event was opened with a delightful keynote from Amy Johnston, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Platinum Sponsor Camunda regarding the necessity and perks of automation of any process, at any place. After her, Abhay Rajaram took the platform to discuss the prioritization of employee experience in 2022 as a method of achieving operational excellence and stressed its importance. Other speakers included Stephanie Birch, Amit Mittal, and many more! They talked about resilience, Effective execution, and much more! Day two took a similar note as it was opened by Alessandro Petri of Platinum Sponsor Signavio who discussed his rather interesting keynote which was “Why humans aren’t enough, and bots aren’t the future: A quali-quantitative approach to process transformation”. Some of the illustrious speakers of day two were Alexey Baranov, Nnenna Uboma, and more. The summit was filled with these enlightening discussions and explained the importance of chasing operational excellence for a company and the benefits it offers them. There were regular Q&A sessions conducted by the host, as she took questions from the audience and asked them to the respective Keynotes which provided an interactive platform to all the attendants to clarify their doubts.

The collective knowledge and the informative discussions and presentations provided by these industry-leading speakers over the two-day span were extremely informative. It also provided a great chance to learn more about how companies can achieve operational excellence and maximize their productivity. Day one of the event closed out with an interactive panel discussion with three keynote speakers; Amy Johnston, Mariya Brown, and Liz Ferguson. The topic of the panel was the “trends we can’t afford to miss in 2021” with respect to Operational Excellence and it was conducted by the host, Kirsten Leahy. And Day two of the event closed out with an amazing keynote by Griselda Sparks of Johnson & Johnson, who spoke in-depth about AI and Process improvement,

Please stay tuned for updates and to block your seat for the upcoming webinars and virtual summits that are sure to address questions on the changing world and the digital era post-Covid 19.