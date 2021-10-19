The Annual Say NO Bullying Festival Goes Virtual with a Huge List of Hollywood Hosts!

Hollywood, USA, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Human Growth Foundation (HGF) today announced it will host its 6th Annual Say NO Bullying Virtual Festival on Sunday, October 24, 2021, from 3 pm – 5 pm EST. The event will stream live online via Zoom. The virtual event will have more than 20 Hollywood stars as co-hosts – making this the first time in the history of the charitable event. Attendees must RSVP at SayNOBullying.org to obtain the broadcast access link.

“In recognition of National Bullying Prevention Month, the Say NO Bullying Virtual Festival will engage, empower, and educate everyone of all ages,” says Event Producer Daphne Plump of D. Plump Consulting, LLC. “This event has always been known to provide much-needed resources. We are fortunate to have so many participants this year from Hollywood to help spread the message of compassion to a global audience.”

The most commonly reported type of bullying is verbal harassment (79%), followed by social harassment (50%), physical bullying (29%), and cyberbullying. Studies show that 1 in 5 students ages 12-18 has been bullied during the school year. And over 41% of students who reported being bullied at school indicated that they think the bullying would happen again.

This year’s festival will include bully experts Dr. Chad Rose and Thomas Metzinger. Entertainment will be provided by recording artists Scotty Berg, Alex Freeman, and “America’s Got Talent” Ammon & Liahona Olayan.

Special appearances by some of Hollywood’s bully prevention advocates, including (as of October 14, 2021)

David Mazouz Actor, “Gotham”

Janel Parrish Actress, “Pretty Little Liars”

Elias Harger Actor, “Fuller House”

Gregory Jbara Actor, “Blue Bloods”

Miss J Alexander Actor, “America’s Next Top Model”

Kelly Jenrette Emmy-nominated actress, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman Actor, “Unreal”