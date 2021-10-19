International Conference on Nutrition and Healthcare

ICNH22

Posted on 2021-10-19

Paris, France, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Nutrition 2022 welcome you all to the International Conference on Nutrition and Healthcare to be held in the month February between 10-11, 2022 at the beautiful city of Paris, France.

  Theme :“Revolutionary strategies with Innovative researches in Nutrition”.

It’s going to be one platform where you share your research work and thoughts and the same time gain knowledge from various other international speakers in all the interdisciplinary fields of nutrition and healthcare.

World-renowned speakers, the most recent techniques, developments, and the newest updates in Nutrition Science are the hallmark of this conference.

https://www.nutrition.scientexconference.com/

The attendees can find:

  • Exclusive Sessions and Panel discussions on Nutrition
  • Lectures by the active Investigators
  • Keynote forums by Renowned Speakers Speaker Forum
  • Poster Sessions on latest Innovation in all the relevant Areas
  • Panel discussions and interactive sessions.
  • Open Innovation Challenges
  • Poster Sessions on every career stage
  • Post-Doctoral Career Development Session
  • Young Research Forum
  • B2B Meetings
  • Global Networking with 50+ Countries
  • Novel techniques to benefit your research
  • Best platform for Global business and Networking opportunities
  • Excellent platform to showcase the latest products in Nutrition and affiliates

 

USA :+1-346-348-1205

Email id: nutrition@scientexevents.com

