Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size and Competition by Manufacturers 2028

Felton, California , USA, Oct 19 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market research report interprets definition, an investigation of significant progress in the industry. It provides overall industry survey, product description, wide array of applications, top players, and development forecast. It enhances understanding about that market along with new business trends.

The Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market Growth & Trends

The global handheld marijuana vaporizer market size is expected to reach USD 15.77 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising consumption of marijuana to cure neurological and mental disorders is driving the market growth globally. It is the best anti-depressants available in the market. Since the legalization of marijuana, the healthcare industry prescribes small dosages of cannabis to treat various mental disorders. In addition, the rising demand for compact and effective vaporizers is boosting the market growth.

The conduction vaporizers segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. Cannabis vaping is considered the modern trend in cannabis production, thereby increasing the demand for conduction vaporizers. It is regarded as nontoxic, which gives an advantage over marijuana smoking. In addition, the use of conduction vaporizers provides a stronger effect than conventional smoking.

North America dominated the global market with a revenue share of more than 56% in 2020. The rising demand for the legalization of recreational marijuana has led to market growth in this region. Canada has already legalized their recreational use, which will boost the market growth. In 2018, Canada legalized the usage of cannabis for recreational purposes. It is the second country to legalize marijuana. Due to its legalization, nearby 330,000 Canadians are listed to take cannabis from licensed manufacturers.

Various market players are focusing on increasing the supply and production of cannabis devices for various medical purposes. For example, medicinal vape pens are key innovations in the global market. It helps cure a common cold. The healthcare providers mostly recommend medicinal marijuana vaporizers to patients to reduce the health risk. With medicinal vaporizers, patients can minimize the intake of respiratory irritants, toxins, and carcinogens.

Some of the companies for Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer market are:

Storz & Bickel GmbH & Co.

Arizer

Ghost Herbal Concepts Ltd.

Davinci

PAX Labs, Inc.

FireFly

Crafty

Planet of the Vapes

Boundless CF/CFX

MyNextVape

