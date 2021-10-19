Sports Composites Market Revenue Opportunities and Gross Margin Analysis, 2027

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Sports Composites Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global sports composites market size is estimated to be worth USD 5.74 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth with a CAGR of 6.46% due to the rising demand for high-performance items for producing rigid and lightweight sporting goods.

Key Players:

Aldila Inc.

Amer Sports

Fischer Sports GmbH

Jarden Corporation

Rossignol

Topkey Corporation

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Hexion

SGL Group

Toray Industries Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for durable items in the manufacturing of skis, hover boards, and rackets is likely to augment market growth in the upcoming years. Additionally, increasing expenditure on the production of innovative products that enhance the strength and boost and golf clubs and hockey sticks, by lowering the total weight is anticipated to increase carbon composites requirement. Moreover, the rising usage of carbon fiber as a textile and prepreg in several sports applications is likely to stimulate demand.

Resin Outlook:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyamide

Polypropylene

Material Outlook:

Carbon

Glass

Application Outlook:

Golf Clubs

Hockey Sticks

Rackets

Bicycle

Skis and Snowboards

Regional Outlook:

North America held around 30.0% share by revenue in the overall sports composites market in 2019 due to increased technological innovations resulting in higher use of composites for several sports equipment like lacrosse sticks and polo sticks. The increasing demand for artificial turf for sports including basketball, golf, and American football is anticipated to augment market growth throughout the projected period.

Europe held a considerable share in the market in 2019. This high share is attributed to the presence large number of manufacturers, thereby, increasing the availability of the products at competitive costs. Additionally, a higher inclination towards tennis and hockey in countries like France and Germany is anticipated to boost growth by 2027.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 has adversely affected the market. Owing to the supply chain disruption, the production of sports equipment dropped considerably. In addition, various sporting events including Tokyo Olympic 2020, Indian Premier League, NBA, Asian street championship for skateboarding, French Open in Tennis, and others have been either canceled or rescheduled to later dates. This factor has led to a rapid decline in the demand for sports equipment. However, most of the events are taking place in the latter half of 2020 and some of them are estimated to take place early next year, thereby, offering significant opportunities for the market players.

