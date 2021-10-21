Dimer Acid Market Competitive Market Positioning & Product Benchmarking

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Dimer Acid Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global dimer acid market size is expected to value at USD 2.30 billion by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing demand for polyamide type of resins in coatings and adhesives industries. Rapid industrialization in developing economies across Asia Pacific and North America is anticipated to stimulate market expansion over the forecast period.

Key Players:

BASF SE

Arizona Chemicals

Croda International

Anqing Hongyu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Aturex Group

Harima Chemicals

Jaingsu Yonglin Oleochemical Co. Ltd.

Shangdong Huijin Chemical Co. Ltd.

Novepha Co. Ltd.

Florachem Corp.

Liancheng Baixin Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Yichun Yuanda Chemical Co. Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

In addition, rise in the number of manufacturing activities in the BRICS economies such as, Brazil, India, Russia, China, and South Africa is projected to expand market reach of dimer acid industry in the upcoming years. Growing number of infrastructure activities for better residential as well as public infrastructure, particularly in Asia Pacific region are propelling market growth, in the recent years. Globally, the dimer acid market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Increasing demand from building & construction sector is predicted to amplify market value of dimer acid over the forecast period. In addition, increasing government spending on various infrastructural projects, particularly in the Asia Pacific and South America region are anticipated to fuel market expansion over the coming years. Polyamide resins such as dimer acid are adopted for production of adhesives & construction materials due to their unique structural properties.

Moreover, oilfield chemicals are used in wide range application involving oil & gas extraction, and processing activities. These chemicals are also widely adopted for drilling, refining, and hydraulic fracturing activities. The factors are expected to play vital role in future growth of dimer acid industry over the next seven years. Common oilfield chemicals, which are used as a raw material, include corrosion & scale inhibitors, wetting agents, surfactants, and demulsifiers.

Shifting trend towards local energy generation rather than energy import, to become self-sufficient and cater to the growing energy demand in developing economies across the Asia Pacific region are expected to fuel market demand for dimer acid in the near future. Rise in the number of drilling activities across the globe to meet growing energy demand is estimated to favor growth of oilfield chemicals, thus fostering dimer acid demand as well.

Application Outlook:

Nonreactive Polyamide Resins

Reactive Polyamide Resins

Oilfield Chemicals

The reactive polyamide resins is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the dimer acid industry with substantial revenue generation in the last few years.Growing popularity of the reactive polyamide resins segment is attributed to their growing demand in the building & construction sector, particularly in epoxies & floor coatings in order to improve overall performance. The segment has also witnessed large growth owing to the rising use of resins in different industry.

Regional Outlook:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in coatings and adhesives industries, substantial increase in the number of research & development activities in the region, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the dimer acid with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with favorable regulations and government initiatives, strong economic growth, rapid industrialization and significant investment by leading industry players.

