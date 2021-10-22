Neurology Devices Market Penetration, Growth Prospect Mapping and Research

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Neurology Devices Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Neurology Devices Market is anticipated to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2022. Neurological devices imply “Interventional neurology” is the non-surgical field that uses minimally invasive, image-guided techniques for the treatment of most complex and dangerous diseases of the brain, neck, and spine.

Key Players:

Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Covidien PLC

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic Inc.

Jude Medical, Inc

Stryker Corporation

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Magstim Co Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the neurology devices market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and product development & technological innovation, large patient pool, growing number of private hospitals & diagnostic centers, and awareness among people. In addition, some of the other factors such as demand for effective neurovascular devices, favorable medical repayment, new product innovation and commercialization, growth in the number of research activities in the field of neurovascular therapies, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure across emerging markets are expected to drive the market further.

Product Outlook:

Neurostimulation Spinal Cord Stimulation Spinal Cord Stimulation Deep Brain Stimulation Sacral Nerve Stimulation Vagus Nerve Stimulation Gastric Electric Stimulation

Interventional Neurology Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Embolic Coils Flow Diversion Devices Liquid Embolic Reagents Neurovascular Catheters Micro Catheters Micro Guidewires Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty &Stents Carotid Artery Stents Filter Devices Balloon Occlusion Devices Neurothromobectomy Clot Retrievers Suction Aspiration Devices Snare Devices CSF Management Devices Cerebral Shunts Cerebral External Drainage Neurosurgery Devices Ultrasonic Aspirators Stereotactic Systems Neuroendoscopes Aneurysm Clips



Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major market share of the neurology devices in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include privatization of the healthcare sector, favorable reimbursement policies, and technological innovations. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is expected to show high growth rates in the neurology devices industry.

