Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis By Product, Component & Distribution Channel

The global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for the product. Automotive adhesive tapes are widely used in the automotive segment to assemble the components. These tapes provide structural strength that have the potential of replacing several mechanical fasteners. They shorten assembly time, exclude the need for surface refinishing, offer uniform thickness and gap filling characteristics and improve manufacturing flexibility.

Key Players:

L&L Products Inc.

Sika Automotive AG

Dow Automotive

3M Company

Nitto Denko

Iida Industry Co., Ltd.

ThreeBond Co., Ltd.

EMS-EFTEC AG

PPG Industries

American Biltrite, Inc. (ABI Tape Products)

Adchem Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Automotive adhesive tape market is driven by increasing application in multiple areas of automobile manufacturing and rapid growth in the automobile industry. Moreover, automotive adhesive tapes are comparatively cheap than mechanical fasteners, which paves the market growth of automotive adhesive tapes. The market witnesses the trend of replacing mechanical fasteners with automotive adhesive tapes due to increase in demand for light-weight automobiles. However, growing concerns of environment are expected to restrain the market growth of automotive adhesive tapes in the years to come.

Product Outlook:

Masking tapes

Double-sided tapes

Reinforced tapes

Specialty tapes

Adhesive Type Outlook:

Acrylic

Natural rubber

Butyl

Butyl segment is expected to hold larger market share of automotive adhesive tape due to its features like better flexibility and high-tensile strength in low temperature, and better peel adhesion.

Backing Material Outlook:

Polypropylene

Paper

Cloth

Foam

PVC

Application Outlook:

Interior

Exterior

Interior application segment registers maximum market share of automotive adhesive tapes due to different types of material like fabrics and PVCs that improves strength and make them wear and tear resistant.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, automotive adhesive tapes industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Owing to the increase in demand and manufacturing of automobiles, Asia Pacific is predicted to lead the market of automotive adhesive tapes.

