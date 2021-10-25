Pet Grooming Products Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 22 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “Pet grooming products Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Pet grooming products Industry. Latest report on the global Pet grooming products market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The Pet grooming products Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global pet grooming products market size is estimated to reach USD 14.5 billion, by 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing adoption of pet animals along with rising awareness regarding hygiene is mainly contributing to market growth.

In addition, the availability of various organic and medicated products such as conditioner, ear butter, and shampoo are gaining attraction among consumers. Moreover, cats and dogs are the most popular pet animals, thus contribute to the high demand for pet care products.

The thick hairy body of companion animals influences consumers to take care of their pets as it can cause bacterial infections. Moreover, the manufacturers offer shampoos and brushes to avoid tangles and skin infection. For example, Synergy Labs provide medically formulated shampoos to treat animals from infections and other disorders.

Rising pet adoption by households has influenced new entrants to sell their products through online platforms. Major online retailers are PetMed Express Inc., PetSmart Inc., Amazon.com, PetFlow, and BarkBox.

Among all product types, conditioner & shampoo is projected to hold the largest share in the overall market. These products are projected to witness high demand due to availability of large variety and customized products for maintaining hygiene and hair care.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of CAGR owing to increasing pet adoption in countries such as India, Japan, and China. The Japanese market has a high demand for these products. Japanese Pet Food Association (JPFA), states that there are 11.8 million and 9.7 million dogs and cats in the Japanese market. In Japan, the average life for dogs and cats is 13.9 years and 14.4 years, respectively.

Some of the companies for Pet Grooming Products market are:

Himalaya Herbal Healthcare; Groomer’s Choice; SynergyLabs; Spectrum Brands; Resco; Earthbath; Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.; Vet’s Best; and Coastal Pet Products.

