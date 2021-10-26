South Africa’s Premier Stockist of Stainless Steel & Aluminium Products

Germiston, South Africa, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Whether you are in need of stainless steel products, aluminium products, special alloys, or mining solutions, there is one company that can provide you with everything you require. ‘Who is this company?’, you ask. Well, none other than Euro Steel, of course! Over the years, the company has evolved into one of the largest local distributors and exporters of stainless steel, special steels, aluminium, and other corrosion-resistant materials in South Africa. While Euro Steel operates predominantly in the country’s major cities, they also have operations in Zambia, Mozambique, and Namibia, all of which combine to form the Sub-Saharan Africa service region of the company.

Stainless Steel

Regardless of the industry you operate in, or what your unique application may be, Euro Steel supplies and distributes a wide range of stainless steel products, including sheets, plates, coils, tread plates, decorative finishes, ornamental tubing, and BSP fittings, to name a few.

Aluminium

In addition to supplying a variety of stainless steel products, you can also source various aluminium products from Euro Steel, some of which include tooling plates, tread plates, standard extruded tubing, standard extruded sections, as well as specialised extrusions.

Special Alloys

Finally, Euro Steel supplies a wide variety of special steels, including special stainless steel, nickel alloys, titanium grades, precipitation hardening steels, and spun cast pipe in all alloys, to name a few.

In terms of the industries that rely on Euro Steel, the company supports several, such as those in the railway; heavy and light engineering; sugar; pulp and paper; power, oil and gas; petrochemicals; and mining industries. Since the company stocks a wide variety of stainless steel, special alloy, and aluminium products, it is no surprise that so many markets and industries are able to use them as their one-stop supplier.

If you would like to learn more about the company, what their core values are, how they are committed to the development and empowerment of their employees, or if you would like to learn more about the several different products they can supply you with, visit their official website at https://www.eurosteel.co.za/

About Euro Steel:

Euro Steel is the premier stockist and distributor of stainless steel and aluminium products in South Africa. Their core business is the stocking, processing, and distribution of corrosion resistant metals, including stainless steel, duplex steel grades, and aluminium. Additionally, the company supplies varying mining solutions, including pipes, fittings, flanges, bars, and tubing.

Contact:

10 Commercial Road, Wadeville

Germiston 1422, South Africa

Tel: (0) 86 123 3876