Dr Prem Reddy Once Again Named in the Prestigious LA 500 list of Business Leaders

Ontario, California, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Los Angeles Business Journal’s ‘LA 500’ list honors the most enterprising and influential business leaders and executives from Los Angeles. The California-based publishing house has earned a stellar reputation for its business journals since the early 80s, making the individuals listed in the LA500 truly special, as noted by The Los Angeles Business Journal publisher Josh Schimmels. Josh wrote, “All the honourees for the year demonstrated innovation and agility in the face of unprecedented challenges over the past year and their vision and creativity can be counted on to help the city move forward.”

Dr. Prem Reddy M.D, one of California’s most well-recognized doctors and medical entrepreneurs, is an honoree in the 2021 list. He has been recognized as one of the most influential leaders and executives in Los Angeles for the second time.

“In the face of tremendous challenges, Dr. Reddy and Prime Healthcare rescued our community hospital, Centinela Hospital Medical Center, from closure in 2007, have invested well over $100 million into the facility since then and converted it into one of the top hospitals in Southern California,” said Inglewood Mayor James Butts on Dr. Prem Reddy’s inclusion in the LA500. “Under Dr. Reddy’s leadership, the staff at both St. Francis hospital and Centinela hospital have gone above and beyond in keeping the doors open and providing life-saving treatment to the people of Los Angeles County throughout the pandemic, providing COVID vaccinations to the thousands of community members, including first responders. “he added.

Recognizing Medical Entrepreneurial Excellence

The acquisition of the Centinela Hospital Medical Center is one of many shining examples of Dr. Prem Reddy’s ‘Midas touch’ as a medical entrepreneur. Dr. Reddy has dedicated his life to becoming a highly competent medical professional, and his focus in recent years has been on saving hospitals and philanthropic causes.

Dr. Prem Reddy has overcome many life challenges to grow in stature and knowledge from his humble beginnings in a village in India. Earlier in the year, during April and May, life came full circle for Dr. Prem Reddy when he mobilized critical resources to overcome the humanitarian crisis in India caused by the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides his pursuit of clinical and business excellence, Dr. Prem Reddy has also fulfilled his lifelong dream of empowering society with medical education. In 2015, he founded the California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM), California’s latest medical school. The university includes a School of Medicine and a Master’s degree program to inspire, motivate, and empower future physicians and leaders to serve underserved areas.

For his unwavering determination, impeccable business acumen, and achievements, Dr. Prem Reddy has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the “50 Most Influential Physician Executives” in healthcare, nine times, the “25 Top Minority Executives in Healthcare” multiple times, and is consistently listed among the “Top 100 Physician Leaders to Know” and “Top 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare.”

Dr. Prem Reddy currently also serves as Chairman of the Board of the Federation of American Hospitals (FAH), the national representative of more than 1,000 tax-paying community hospitals and health systems throughout the United States.

An Overview of Prime Healthcare

Prime Healthcare operates 45 hospitals and over 300 outpatient locations in over 14 states in the United States, delivering over 2.6million patients every year. It is one of the leading hospital chains globally and was founded by Dr. Prem Reddy in 2001. It has nearly 50,000 employees comprising doctors and clinicians dedicated to providing the highest care quality.

Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for its award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 58 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Health grades than any other health system in the past six years.