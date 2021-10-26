Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — ERW Pipes is a welding process where metal parts in contact are permanently joined by heating them with an electric current, melting the metal at the joint. Electric resistance welding is widely used, for example, in manufacture of steel pipe and in assembly of bodies for automobiles. The electric current can be supplied to electrodes that also apply clamping pressure, or may be induced by an external magnetic field. The electric resistance welding process can be further classified by the geometry of the weld and the method of applying pressure to the joint: spot welding, seam welding, flash welding, projection welding.

Application and Uses of ERW Pipes

ERW Pipes Uses in Textile machinery

ERW Pipes Uses in the Oil and gas industry

ERW Pipes Uses in Medical Gas Pipeline Systems

ERW Pipes Uses in Pharmaceutical processing industry

ERW Pipes Uses in Fluid piping.

ERW Pipes Uses in Modern architecture.

ERW Pipes Uses in Water waste projects.

ERW Pipes Manufacturer, Supplier In India:-

Shashwat Stainless Inc. is the largest ERW Pipes Manufacturers in India. One of our popular products in the Metal Market is Astm A312 Welded Pipes. These ERW Pipes are available in a variety of sizes, forms, and dimensions, and can also be customized to meet the needs of our customers. To meet the needs of different industrial sectors, we provide these items in the appropriate quantity and with all personalized choices. Various Metals contribute to the high strength, excellent finish, and long life of these ERW Pipes. We offer the same in different types of steel such as Stainless Steel ERW Pipes, Inconel ERW Pipes, Carbon Steel ERW Pipes, Alloy Steel ERW Pipes, Duplex and Super Duplex Steel ERW Pipes, Alloy 20 ERW Pipes, and more.

