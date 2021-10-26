New Book by Donny Barilla

Posted on 2021-10-26 by in Education // 0 Comments

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Donny Barilla: Naked Branches

Nature remains as the backdrop of all Donny’s poems. He finds the elements of nature to coincide nicely with all the images which stay as present in the poem. Each body of work strives to show and pursue meaning through using nature’s backdrop as a forum for understanding the subject of each poem. The possibility of understanding metaphors and understanding themes exists with the dissection of what lurks in the expression of nature and the types of nature which remain in the world around the poet and reader collectively.

Donny Barilla has been a poet for thirty seven years and writes enthusiastically and puts forth his poems with much energy, expressive creativity and precise delicacy which places them with tenderness and individuality. He longs to strive through each poem with intense imagery and blended metaphors which tremble across the page and fulfill the reader in a wealth of joy for each line and each word.

 

Title:  Naked Branches
Author:  Donny Barilla
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN:   978-1955196574
Price:  $19.60
Page Count:  132 pages
Formats: Paperback

 

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

