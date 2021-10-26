New Book by Martin Golan

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Martin Golan: A Note of Consolation for Lucia Joyce

Martin Golan’s poetry has appeared in highly regarded publications such as Pedestal Magazine, Blue Fifth Review, Muddy River Poetry Review, and Bitterroot, where as associate editor he worked closely with legendary poet and mystic Menke Katz. His poems have been nominated for a prestigious Pushcart Prize and were twice among the finalists for the Allen Ginsberg Poetry Award.

He is also a novelist. His latest book, One Night With Lilith, has been described as “expertly crafted” and “a fascinating feat of storytelling.” It describes a marriage seemingly at its end yet at its heart is a passionate love story, about a man convinced his wife is the irresistible but dangerous Lilith of biblical legend. It follows his first novel, My Wife’s Last Lover, the tale of a man who loves his wife perhaps too much yet flees their marriage because her beauty and success bring up his own feelings of weakness and inadequacy. Between those two novels came a collection of short stories, Where Things Are When You Lose Them, which one reviewer called “a dozen short but rich literary gems.”

Golan earned a master’s degree in creative writing from the City College of New York (when the faculty included Kurt Vonnegut, Joseph Heller, and Anthony Burgess), studied fiction writing with novelist Leslie Epstein, and poetry with William Packard, founder of the influential poetry magazine New York Quarterly. He lives with his wife in the New Jersey suburb where much of his fiction is set and serves on his town’s Environmental and Historic Preservation commissions. When time allows, he can be found volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, rebuilding houses in the nearby depressed city of Paterson.

While writing his poems and stories, often on buses and commuter trains, Golan worked as a journalist, a reporter and feature writer at daily newspapers, where his bylined stories appeared daily, and lastly as a correspondent and editor for Reuters in New York City.

Martin Golan’s first novel, My Wife’s Last Lover, was published to much acclaim, and spent over a year as No. 1 on Amazon’s best-seller list for the area of New Jersey in which he lives. He followed up with Where Things Are When You Lose Them, a collection of short stories that one reviewer called “a dozen short but rich literary gems.” His latest novel, One Night With Lilith, is about a man convinced his wife is the alluring but dangerous Lilith of biblical legend.

He’s also written a book of poetry that is working its way through the publishing pipeline.

He’s worked primarily as a journalist, a reporter, editor, and feature writer at daily newspapers, where his bylined stories appeared daily, and lastly as an editor at Reuters in New York City. He’s also a dreadful blues harmonica player, who loves to play along with his musical hero Bob Dylan, and privately believes the applause is for him (please don’t tell him).

You can learn more about him at http://martingolan.com/blog/

Title: A Note of Consolation for Lucia Joyce

Author: Martin Golan

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196482

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 126 pages

Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.