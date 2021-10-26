New Book by Toni Fuhrman

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Toni Fuhrman: Only Yesterday

ONLY YESTERDAY is a novel about passion, remembrance, and acceptance. In the last few days of his life, Pete Cameron (Cam) engages in a final struggle with self-doubt as he deals with memories of his past. The story takes place in the Midwest between 1961 and 2003, moving back and forth in time as Cam looks back on his life, his love for Maggie and their son, and the choices he made.

Toni Fuhrman is the author of four novels: Only Yesterday, A Windless Place, The Second Mrs. Price, and One Who Loves. Her novels are intensely personal explorations of intimacy and obsession within the context of strong family ties. Toni grew up in the Midwest and now makes her home in Los Angeles, where she is working on her next novel. Her personal essays on writing and reading are at tonifuhrman.com.

Title: Only Yesterday

Author: Toni Fuhrman

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351479

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 320 pages

Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.