Air Purifier Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The Air Purifier Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global air purifier market size is estimated to reach USD 18.21 billion, by 2027, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. Increasing pollution particularly in urban cities along with growing prevalence of airborne diseases is projected to propel the demand for air purifiers in coming years. In addition, growing health awareness and rising income levels of consumers is also boosting the market growth.

Demand for the product is increasing owing to rising concerns for chronic respiratory disorder. Moreover, growing health consciousness among consumers is also projected to increase the demand for the product. The product has high demand from restaurants, hotels operators for better air purification.

Air purifiers are primarily used in power plants, manufacturing, and HVAC industries. It helps in eliminating asbestos, smoke, dust, and harmful particles which are not good for health and environment.

Air Purifiers are now designed with features such as sensors, indicators, and Wi-Fi. In addition, the AI enabled purifiers are also expected to gain momentum over the next few years, owing to its features such as voice recognition. These factors are anticipated to have positive effect on the air purifier market growth from 2020 to 2027.

Increasing number of air pollution control campaigns across the globe by governments of various nations is anticipated to bolster the demand for the air purifier. Government authorities are also implementing stringent policies for maintaining air quality, which is expected to propel the market growth.

Air Purifier Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

High Efficiency Particulate Air

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

Air Purifier Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Honeywell International

Daikin Industries

Panasonic Corporation

IQAir

