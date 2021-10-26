Global Self-Leveling Concrete Market Industry Key Revenue Pockets

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The self-leveling concrete market is estimated to be USD 4.93 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.22 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2022.Self-leveling concrete is a polymer modified cement that helps even out floors to provide a flat and smooth surface. This concrete is mainly used in leveling floors and has superior flow properties as compared to traditional concrete materials. Increasing government spending on the development of public infrastructures, rapid urbanization, and improving investments in the real estate sector are anticipated to drive the global self-leveling concrete market.

Among types, the underlayment segment is estimated to account the largest share of the global self-leveling concrete market in 2017.Self-leveling underlayment provides smooth and accurate surfaces to a floor for covering. It also helps to minimize surface imperfections and irregularities to an existing surface. This type of concrete is placed on the surface of existing subfloors before to the installation of floor coverings, such as tiles, carpets, wood, and other polymer-based coverings.

Based on end user, the commercial segment of the self-leveling concrete market is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global self-leveling concrete market.This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The construction of new commercial buildings and renovations, and restructuring of existing commercial building are anticipated to drive the self-leveling concrete market in the future.

Europe, North America, and Asia Pacificare significant regional marketsfor self-leveling concrete.Europe is projected to lead the global self-leveling concrete market in 2017, followed by North America. Europe is projected to lead the self-leveling concrete market during the forecast period. The self-leveling market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growing construction market in emerging economies, followed by rapid industrialization, and growth in commercial spaces across regions is projected to drive the self-leveling concrete market in the Asia Pacific region.Furthermore, increasing government spending on the development of public infrastructures, and replacement and renovation of existing floorsare expected to create positive market outlook for self–leveling concrete. Non-requirement of the vibration process during laying and setting of self-leveling concrete is one of the major drivers for growth of the self-leveling concrete market.