HoduSoft showcases Unified Communications product line at GITEX 2021

Denver, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — At the GITEX Technology Week, Unified Communications software maker HoduSoft exhibited the company’s latest suite of products that incorporates today’s leading technologies. The largest technology conclave in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, GITEX Technology Week was held from October 17-21, 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The HoduSoft leadership team had a successful run meeting and connecting with over hundreds of customers and multiple partners, from all over the world. The company also enrolled several, expanding its presence in the MENA region.

“It was fantastic to meet so many customers and partners from across the world under one roof. We are extremely grateful to them for showing keen interest in HoduSoft’s Unified Communications products. Our innovative VoIP solutions fuse digital, and the latest technologies for superior customer value. It brings us utmost satisfaction to know that customers see merit in our offerings,” the company Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, Kartik Khambhati said.

The HoduSoft team showcased diverse products to meet employee and customer communication needs for businesses of all sizes. In over six years, HoduSoft has made a mark for itself by creating customer-centric products to redefine the way businesses communicate. HoduSoft’s product suite comprises call and contact center software, enterprise-grade phone system, voice and SMS broadcasting software, and audio conferencing platform.

“The world today has changed forever. Our focus at HoduSoft is to help businesses understand what their customers need and enable them to stay competitive in the new digital world. The HoduSoft products are designed to help people and businesses to connect and communicate in a secure and seamless manner,” he added.

HoduSoft has a presence in over 40 countries across 6 continents. Today, the company’s solutions are used by over 250 customers globally. With more than 75 channel partners, HoduSoft aims to make world-class Unified Communications software accessible to all.

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered Unified Communications software maker. Incorporated in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets Report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and call center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording software. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduPBX, HoduBlast, and HoduConf that render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

