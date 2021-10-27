Sesame Access Systems: The Leading Provider Of Lifts

Surrey, United Kingdom, 2021-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Sesame Access Systems (https://www.sesameaccess.com/) provide wheelchair access solutions like the DDA lift across the UK. They work with architects to design and create high-quality and reliable invisible lifts, including lifts that are especially for Listed Buildings.

The custom lift designs of Sesame Access Systems have been approved by English Heritage and Heritage Scotland. They have installed their lifts to many historic buildings throughout the United Kingdom. Potential clients can rest assured that the services they provide are outstanding. Their invisible lifts can perfectly blend into the building’s architecture, which consequently protects the integrity of the historic buildings themselves.

By getting the Sesame Whitehall DDA lift that they offer, clients can acquire a set of horizontally retracting stairs with an upper rising barrier and an on-lift barrier. It also comes with handrails that users can use to stay stable while rising with the lifts so users can rest assured using it knowing that these are completely safe.

Moreover, Sesame Access Systems also has several other variations for their DDA access lifts potential clients can choose from. A Sesame Westminster Equality Act Lift is available for those who don’t want to put handrails on their lifts. Meanwhile, those that don’t have enough pit space for the stairs to retract horizontally can choose the Seattle ADA Lift, which was designed and built for the stairs to retract vertically. For clients that only want a lift for standing and wheelchair users, then the Windsor Mobility Lift is a great choice.

With their excellent services, Sesame Access Systems have gained the approval and respect of numerous people in the industry. According to Sophie Christiansen, an eight-time Paralympic gold medal champion and a first-degree mathematician: “Sesame Access has revolutionised step-free access by showing that it can be creative, versatile and sexy, and can be installed in modern to Grade I Listed buildings. As a mathematician, I absolutely love the Sesame lifts”!

Sesame Access Systems can also take care of the installation. While the standard timeframe is within six to seven months, clients that need the lift as soon as possible can make specific arrangements with the company’s team. For more information about their services, interested parties can visit their website at https://www.sesameaccess.com/.

Sesame Access Systems provides practical wheelchair access solutions by designing and installing lifts. Their lifts fully comply with British Standards BS6440:2011 and are all CE marked. Their professional teams are passionate about British Manufacturing and Engineering, which guarantees their clients a safe and efficient lift appropriate for their building. Most importantly, all of their lifts are hand-made by their highly skilled engineers in their Surrey workshop. For enquiries, interested parties can fill out their contact form at https://www.sesameaccess.com/contact. You may also talk to one of their staff via 01784 440088 or send an email through info@sesameaccess.com.