Discounts on Exquisite Furniture in Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX, 2021-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — It is the perfect time to revamp your house and stock it with beautiful and stylish furniture from Ashley HomeStore. The store is offering some of its best pieces of furniture at discounted prices and also has some exciting offers.

About The Store

The furniture store is a family-owned store that was formed in 1985. It is considered as one of the best furniture stores in the country as it provides affordable and superior furniture items for the entire home. It caters to the needs of all kinds of customers and ensures each customer is satisfied with the product purchased and services offered. The store also has a furniture bank where gently-used furniture is deposited by people of the local community to be used by the needy.

Discounts and Offers

A free nightstand on the purchase of a bed, dresser and mirror

You can save up to $1000 on the purchase of iComfort Hybrid mattresses and adjustable sets

Free delivery services on the purchase of any mattress worth $999 or more

Get a free ottoman on the purchase of a 4 piece sectional

A free chair or recliner on the purchase of living room sets

Extra chairs or benches free on the purchase of dining room sets

72- Month financing with no interest

Save up to 30 % on each purchase



Benefits of Purchasing Furniture Here

The store provides top quality furniture for every lifestyle requirement

Outstanding customer support

Affordable pricing on high quality furniture

Known for providing one of the best white glove delivery services in Central Texas

Frequent deals and offers – Monthly in store specials

An extensive online listing of furniture on its website

A large selection of different kinds of furniture for every room

Trash clearance services after delivery

Same day delivery services

Availability of personalized furniture appointments

Secure online payment of bills

Partnership with reputed organizations for in-house decoration consultations

For more information about superior furniture for the entire home, you can visit Ashley HomeStore at 1101 South W S Young Drive Killeen, TX 76543 or call at (254)-634-5900. You can also visit https://killeenfurniture.com and check out the store’s social media profiles on Facebook, Google Plus and YouTube.