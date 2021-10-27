Discounts on Exquisite Furniture in Killeen, TX

Posted on 2021-10-27 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Killeen, TX, 2021-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — It is the perfect time to revamp your house and stock it with beautiful and stylish furniture from Ashley HomeStore. The store is offering some of its best pieces of furniture at discounted prices and also has some exciting offers.

About The Store 

The furniture store is a family-owned store that was formed in 1985. It is considered as one of the best furniture stores in the country as it provides affordable and superior furniture items for the entire home. It caters to the needs of all kinds of customers and ensures each customer is satisfied with the product purchased and services offered. The store also has a furniture bank where gently-used furniture is deposited by people of the local community to be used by the needy.

Discounts and Offers 

  • A free nightstand on the purchase of a bed, dresser and mirror
  • You can save up to $1000 on the purchase of iComfort Hybrid mattresses and adjustable sets
  • Free delivery services on the purchase of any mattress worth $999 or more
  • Get a free ottoman on the purchase of a 4 piece sectional
  • A free chair or recliner on the purchase of living room sets
  • Extra chairs or benches free on the purchase of dining room sets
  • 72- Month financing with no interest
  • Save up to 30 % on each purchase

Benefits of Purchasing Furniture Here 

  • The store provides top quality furniture for every lifestyle requirement
  • Outstanding customer support
  • Affordable pricing on high quality furniture
  • Known for providing one of the best white glove delivery services in Central Texas
  • Frequent deals and offers – Monthly in store specials
  • An extensive online listing of furniture on its website
  • A large selection of different kinds of furniture for every room
  • Trash clearance services after delivery
  • Same day delivery services
  • Availability of personalized furniture appointments
  • Secure online payment of bills
  • Partnership with reputed organizations for in-house decoration consultations

For more information about superior furniture for the entire home, you can visit Ashley HomeStore at 1101 South W S Young Drive Killeen, TX 76543 or call at (254)-634-5900. You can also visit https://killeenfurniture.com and check out the store’s social media profiles on Facebook, Google Plus and YouTube.

