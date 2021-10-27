Feed Micronutrients Market to Grow by 2027

The global feed micronutrients market is projected to grow at a positive CAGR of over 6% and is estimated to reach a value pool of over US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027). In the last few years, the global market for feed micronutrients has undergone a transition in terms of quality and demand. Feed Micronutrients are considered an important feed additive for livestock, and are commonly used to increase feed quality in order to enhance cattle yield and overall health.

Key Takeaways of Feed Micronutrients Market Study

The snowballing trend for clean label products demanding strict approval by regulatory bodies is further enhancing the product portfolio for feed micronutrients

During the forecast period, the vitamins segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.5%. The requirement of vitamins to boost metabolism rate, immunity, and reproductive health is stoking sales of feed micronutrients

The poultry segment accounted for over 40% share within the global feed micronutrients industry. The rapid expansion of manufacturing facilities for poultry products would increase the product portfolio particularly in European countries such as Germany, the UK, France and Russia

APAC accounted for over 30% of the total share of the feed micronutrients industry. Upsurge in the consumption of meat and meat related products in developing economies like Indonesia, India, China and Japan are bolstering growth. Moreover, rapid growth in the animal feed industry is also creating a positive business outlook in APAC.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for feed micronutrients, with historical data on demand (2013-2018) and expected projections for the period 2019-2027. The report discloses compelling insights into the demand for feed micronutrients on product type (minerals, vitamins, carotenoids, others (fatty acids, essential nutrients), livestock (poultry, aquaculture, swine, equine, others), across several major regions.

