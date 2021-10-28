QwikFone – Where You Can Get Refurbished Phones with the Best Battery Life

London, UK, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ — People who are not familiar with refurbished products most of the time raise several questions concerning these devices. One of which is whether these phones have new batteries or have poor battery life.

If you are looking for the best place that provides all of your refurbished phone needs, QwikFone is the right one for you.

As one of the most reliable brands in the UK, this company offers a vast selection of refurbished mobile phones, and they are available at low costs. The company assures its clients that these devices have at least the ability to retain at least 80 percent of the battery life.

If the battery does not meet the said standard, the company’s experts will replace the battery with a brand-new one. It is to ensure that the device you will receive is in good working condition.

Apart from having a good battery life, QwikFone guarantees all of its refurbished smartphones a 12-year warranty and a 30-day return policy. This way, you can get a full refund if you choose to return the refurbished phone you purchased back to the company.

The warranty, on the other hand, offers you free repair services. The specialists do the repairs for the first year after your purchase.

Budget-friendly mobile phone from this brand offers the best of both ends of the bargain to all consumers. You can find impressive deals for your favorite Apple, Samsung, Google, and OnePlus refurbished phones in the UK. Moreover, all refurbished mobile devices from this company come with a complete set of accessories, a free shipping option, and the opportunity for you to pay in monthly installments.

About the company

