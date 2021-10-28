Beta-Glucan Market: Key Players and Forecast

Chicago, 2021-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The market for beta-glucan market is estimated at USD 403.8 million in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% to reach USD 628.3 million by 2026. The growing deamand for healthier alternatives that do not have any adverse effect on the body along with shifting consumer preference towards healthier ingredients will drive the market demand and growth of beta-glucan globally.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=5191796

COVID-19 Impact on the global beta-glucan Market

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, emphasis on the health and safety of the food processing industry and its employees is intensifying. Being the most mature and competitive sector globally, it has long benefitted from many unpriced environmental and social externalities. A shift to incorporate environmental impacts into the true cost of food has become more apparent in recent years. But the pandemic is serving to elevate social factors as a key consideration. With stakeholders along with the supply chain (including consumers and regulators) demanding change, the sustainability and ultimate financial success of food and beverage companies will lie, at least in part, in their ability to manage these expectations and address these factors.

By application, the dietary supplements segment is projected to grow at the fatsest CAGR in the beta-glucan market until 2026

The rise in awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of dietary supplements and the increase in the number of health-conscious customers have been the two key factors that have triggered the demand for beta-glucan in dietary supplements. In the pharmaceutical industry, some dietary supplements play an important role in the treatment of several diseases and also play an active role in health maintenance.

Moreover, athletes and other sports personnel view dietary supplements as performance enhancement products. Beta-glucan has gradually grown from a healthy ingredient to a necessity in the soluble fiber product range. Hence, the usage of beta-glucan in dietary supplements has grown in demand worldwide.

The increasing demand for fortified nutritional food & beverage products in the Asia Pacific countries, drive the regions growth rate at a higher pace

The application of beta-glucan is expected to increase at a faster pace due to the increasing demand from consumers in the Asia-Pacific region which is also expected to grow at one of the fastest rate. The processed food industry in the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing growth, owing to the changing lifestyles of customers. The food & beverage market in the Asia-Pacific region is currently undergoing a dramatic transformation in response to rapid urbanization, diet diversification, and the liberalization of foreign direct investment in the food sector. Moreover, rising incomes, purchasing power, and consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products provide promising prospects for the growth and diversification in the region’s food sector. China is estimated to account for the largest share in the Asia Pacific beta-glucan market due to the increasing investments from several multinational manufacturers in R&D and the network of convenience stores being extensive in first-tier and second-tier cities in China, where consumers have high health awareness and are willing to spend more on health-promoting products.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=5191796

Key Market Players

Key players in this market include include major players such as Cargill Inc (US), Tate & Lyle Plc (UK), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Frutarom (Israel), Garuda International Inc (US), Ohly GmbH (Germany), Milliporesigma (US), Super Beta Glucan (US), Lesaffre Human Care (France), Kemin Industries (US), Angel Yeast Co Ltd (China), Biotec BetaGlucans AS (Norway), AIT Ingredients (France), Biorigin Zilor (Brazil), Ceapro Inc (Canada), Specialty Biotech Co Ltd (Thailand), Alltech Life Sciences (US). These major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441