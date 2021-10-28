Packaging Printing Market worth $433.4 Billion by 2025: Mondi plc (Austria) and Graphics Packaging Holdings Company (US) are the Key Players

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The global packaging printing market size is projected to grow from USD 352.1 billion in 2020 to USD 433.4 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the cost-effectiveness of packaging printing technique and growing demand for food & beverage product packaging with high aesthetic appeal & correct branding. Packaging printing is a means of reproducing graphics or texts on packaging substrates by utilizing various printing methods, such as flexography, rotogravure, screen printing, offset, and digital printing. Printing can be incorporated on different packaging media, such as corrugated boxes, cartons, bags, metal, cans, tags, and labels. Printing on packaging mediums provides a variety of benefits such as photo-realistic illustrations, aesthetic appeal, better communicability, and also plays a role in the marketing, promotional, and distributional activities of end-products.

The packaging printing market has thousands of companies which thrive in their domestic market. A few of the major players are,Amcor (Australia), Graphics Packaging Holdings Company (US), Quad/Graphics, Inc. (US), Mondi Plc (South Africa) and Sonoco (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as acquisitions, expansions & investments, new product developments, and agreements to increase their market shares and enhance their product portfolios.

Expansions and investments accounted for the largest share of all the strategic developments that took place in the packaging printing market between 2020 and 2025. Key players such as Constantia flexibles (Austria), Quantum Print and Packaging (UK), and WS Packaging Group (US) adopted these strategies to enhance their market presence and strengthen their manufacturing and distribution capabilities in the packaging printing market.

Mondi plc (Austria) is financially and strategically well placed and has a strong customer base. It caters to a huge customer base in various markets such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, industrial, building materials, and transportation. It gives high importance to research & development activities. It aims to expand its existing distribution network to serve the customers better. Further, it also aims to innovate and expand its existing product portfolio for packaging printing. The introduction of new products enabled the company to expand the local talent pool and widened the product portfolio.

Graphics Packaging Holdings (US) is a global provider of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for a better, safer, and healthier lifestyle. The company innovates and offers packaging printing solutions for various applications. It has adopted acquisitions as its key strategy to gain a competitive advantage in the market. In July 2019, Graphics Packaging Holdings acquires Artistic Carton Mill, converting facilities, which has divisions in Auburn, Indiana and Elgin, Illinois, and is a diversified producer of folding cartons and coated recycled paperboard. This acquisition has enhanced the company’s product portfolio and production capacity along with strengthening geographical footprint to cater the growing demand. This helped the company to gain new customers, better serve its existing ones, and expand its footprint in various emerging countries by offering extensive range of new products.

COVID-19 impact on global packaging printing market :

The global packaging printing market is expected to witness a moderate decrease in its growth rate in 2020-2021, as the packaging and market for chemicals, luxury goods, construction amongst other applications, will witness a significant decline in its demand owing to the lockdown activity across the globe. However, there will be an increase in the demand for packaging printing solutions for food & beverage and pharmaceutical applications, during COVID-19.

People are resorting to panic-buying and bulk stocking due to the fear of lockdowns. More people are ordering daily staples and fresh food through online channels, which leads to an increase in the demand for packaging printing solutions which determines the authenticity of the product. Governments of many affected countries, for instance, India, have asked the food industry players to ramp up production to avoid supply-side shocks and shortages and maintain uninterrupted supply. FMCG companies are responding by demanding more of packaging printing solution to maintain their brand image. For example, Britannia Industries has urged the Indian government to ensure interstate movements of suppliers of raw materials and packaging solutions.

The demand for packaging printing in the pharmaceutical industry, is expected to remain robust as hospitals, drugs, and PPE manufacturers are responding to the crisis. The demand for household essentials, healthcare, and medical goods is not expected to decrease dramatically, and retail distribution for these types of products through online delivery can be expected to increase. This in turn, boosts the demand for packaging printing solutions for the authenticity of the product to avoid anti-counterfeiting of the medicines and consumer goods.

