Antimicrobial Textile Market worth $14.7 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ — The global antimicrobial textiles market size is projected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 14.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026. The antimicrobial textiles market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to its increased demand across the medical textile and apparel applications.

Significant increase in the demand for antimicrobial textiles in medical textile application

By application, medical textile segment is projected to be the largest segment in the antimicrobial textiles market. The medical textiles industry is a major consumer of antimicrobial textiles as most of the HAIs are transmitted through textiles. As healthcare associated diseases are increasing in a number of hospitals, it is very important to protect medical devices as well as clothing used in the hospital. Antimicrobial products should be integrated into every device and fabric of healthcare so that they resist the growth and spread of microbes and be odor-free. In the medical industry, the demand for antimicrobial textiles is high for attire, surgical supplies & wipes, sheets & blankets, and others.

North America region to lead the global antimicrobial textiles market by 2026.

North America accounted for the largest market share of about 33.0%, in terms of value in 2020. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to the flourishing medical textile industry, presence of large customer base and leading companies in the region, which in turn, has increased the consumption of antimicrobial textiles. With the increased consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene and the growing demand for high-quality textile products has resulted in a rise in demand for antimicrobial textiles. Rapid industrialization, stringent industrial safety regulation, and advancements in textile materials also support the growth of the antimicrobial textiles market. The US is the leading market in the world in terms of both value and volume due to the presence of key players of antimicrobial textiles, strong export market, advanced and high-performance products as well as the expansion of the healthcare industry.

Recent Developments:

In March 2021, Milliken & Company has formally acquired Zebra-chem GmbH. Peroxide masterbatches, like those from Zebra-chem and Milliken, make it possible to incorporate up to 100% recycled content into these new plastics.

In Jan 2020, Milliken & Company, has formally acquired Borchers Group Limited (“Borchers”), a global specialty chemicals company known for its innovative high-performance coating additives and specialty catalyst solutions from The Jordan Company, L.P. (“TJC”).

In May 2018, The company expanded its Guben site in Germany. This expansion will in Invest in equipment, which will affect all of the processes (polycondensation, spinning and textile processing) at its Guben site, where the company produces filament specialties for the textile industry.

In Feb 2018, Mitsui & Co. (US) Inc. and PurThread Technologies Inc. entered into a distributorship agreement for Mitsui USA to bring PurThread’s patented permanent antimicrobial fibers and yarns to textiles and soft goods across Mitsui & Co.’s vast production and distribution networks in Japan.

In August 2017, The company declared a partnership with Standard Textile Co., Inc. (US) to promote and sell its active barrier VESTEX garments for healthcare workers.

COVID-19 impact on global antimicrobial textiles market

With the rise in cases of COVID-19, implementation of emergency protocols and shutdown of various operations and facilities have been observed during 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, has spread across the major APAC, European, and North American countries, affecting the market for antimicrobial textiles since most of the global companies have their headquarters in these countries. This impact of COVID-19 had caused disruption in the supply chain, which had slowed down the market growth due to lack of raw materials and unavailability of workforce.

In 2020, the antimicrobial textiles market was impacted to a very low extent by the COVID-19 pandemic with a nominal decline in CAGR. The market has been hampered owing to reduced raw material production, supply chain disruptions, and hampered trade movements during 2020. The end-use industries, such as food, beverage, retail and home & personal care, were affected by the pandemic.

