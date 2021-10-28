Global Top Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Industry Leaders

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The boiler water treatment chemicals market is projected to grow from USD 2.68 billion in 2017 to USD 4.35 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2017 to 2022. Companies such as BASF (Germany), Ecolab (U.S.), Kemira(Finland), Solenis (Finland), Kurita Water Industries (Japan), SUEZ (France), and Arkema (France) adopted both, organic as well as inorganic strategies that include new product launches, mergers, joint venture&acquisitions, investments &expansions, and agreements to efficiently serve their customers and increase their market shares in the boiler water treatment chemicals market.

Mergers, joint venture& acquisitions are among the key strategies adopted by the major players to strengthen their position in the boiler water treatment chemicals market. This strategy accounted for a share of 51.6% of the total growth strategies adopted by the leading market players between January 2015andOctober2017. Companies operating in the boiler water treatment chemicals market adoptedthe strategyof investments & expansions to expand their regional presence. This strategy accounted for a share of 32.3% of the total growth strategies adopted by the players between January 2015and October2017.The strategy of new product launches accounted for a share of 12.9% of the total growth strategies adopted by the market players between January 2015 and October2017.

Ecolab (U.S.), which is one of the leading manufacturers of boiler water treatment chemicals,adopted the strategy of mergers, joint venture& acquisitionsas its primary growth strategy. The company provides boiler water treatment chemicals through its global industrial business segment. Ecolab is strengthening its foothold in the boiler water treatment chemicals market by adopting mergers, joint venture& acquisitions strategy in the market. For example, in 2017, the company acquired Abednego Environmental Services (Michigan) specialized in water recycling and waste treatment services for auto manufacturers. The acquisition expanded the existing water treatment operations of the company. Similarly, in 2016, the company acquired Aquatech International (U.S.), a provider of thewater purification technology for industrial and infrastructure markets. The acquisition strengthens its position in the water treatment business.These strategies helped the company strengthen its position in the water treatment chemicals market.

SUEZ (France) is also one of the major manufacturers of boiler water treatment chemicals. The company has developed a strong client base by expanding its distribution networksto serve its customers efficiently and offer its customized products globally.Itis focusedon strengthening its position in the market by adopting various in organic and organic growth strategies. In March 2017, the company acquired GE Water (U.S.), which gave access to water treatment chemicals for various end-use industries such as food & beverage, oil & gas, power, mining, pharmaceuticals, and microelectronics. It also broadened the company’s product portfolio for water treatment. Similarly, in January 2016, it acquired the Driplex Company (India), which helped the SUEZ to strengthen its foothold in the Indian water treatment industry.