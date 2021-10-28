Protective Clothing Market worth $12.3 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Protective Clothing Market by Material Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polyamide, and PBI), Application (Thermal, Chemical, and Visibility), End-Use Industry (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Mining) – Global Forecast to 2025″, The protective clothing market is projected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% from USD 8.8 billion in 2020.

The growth of the protective clothing market has been largely influenced by new product launches, acquisitions, agreements, and expansions that took place between 2014 and 2019. 3M Company (US), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Ansell Limited (US), Kimberly Clark Corp (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Sioen Industries (Belgium), and Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US) adopted acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches to enhance their product offerings.

3M Company (US) is developing its protective clothing segment by launching new products and expanding its global presence through acquisition. 3M acquired Scott Safety (US) from Johnson Controls (US) in October 2017. The acquisition helped the company widen its product portfolio of safety products & solutions. The company also acquired Ivera Medical Corp. (US) in March 2015, thereby, expanding its business in the healthcare sector. It has the opportunity to develop more efficient and durable products for global sale.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US) focuses on R&D to produce protective fabrics and clothing for defense, law enforcement, chemical, and industrial applications. The strong supply chain and distribution network of the company helps it to have a competitive edge over its competitors. The advanced protective clothing offered by the company finds high demand from end-use industry such as oil & gas, construction, manufacturing, and others. The company, through various agreements, has improved its presence in emerging markets of APAC.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for protective clothing during the forecast period.

North America is the largest protective clothing market and is expected to continue dominating the global market during the forecast period. The market is largely driven by the increased awareness for safety and regulations that mandate the usage of protective clothing in various industries. Apart from the major producers, small companies are also focusing on developing advanced protective clothing that is used in making safety gloves and jackets. The market in North America is largely driven by innovation. The players in the protective clothing market are focusing on developing innovative products to widen their product portfolio and offer advanced products.

