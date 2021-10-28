Sensitive Data Discovery Market is booming Globally with Top key players- IBM, Microsoft

The report “Sensitive Data Discovery Market by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Application (Security and Risk Management, Compliance Management, Asset Management), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026” The global sensitive data discovery market size to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2020 to USD 12.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during the forecast period. Various factors such as the growing need to discover sensitive structured and unstructured data, increasing investments in data privacy with evolving regulations, and rise in remote workers and real-time data access are expected to drive the adoption of the sensitive data discovery solutions and services.

Businesses providing sensitive data discovery solutions and services are expected to witness a minor decline in their growth for a short span of time. However, the focus on vaccine development, adoption work from home initiatives, and eHealth are leading to explosion of structured and unstructured data, which needs to be discovered and managed efficiently to derive insights. The market would witness a minimal slowdown in 2020, followed by positive growth during the forecast period. The global spread of COVID-19 has led to numerous privacy, data protection, security, and compliance questions. The increasing challenge of companies to maintain Personally Identifiable Information (PII) privacy violations and derive actionable insights and changes during COVID-19 would provide opportunities for the market growth.

The cloud segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The sensitive data discovery market by deployment mode has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. Cloud is further segmented by type in a public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The high CAGR of the cloud segment can be attributed to the availability of easy deployment options and minimal requirements of capital and time. These factors are supporting the current lockdown scenario of COVID-19 as social distancing, and lack of workforce hit the industry and are expected to drive the adoption of cloud-based sensitive data discovery solutions. Highly secure data encryption and complete data visibility and control feature are responsible for the higher adoption of on-premises-based sensitive data discovery solutions.

The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The sensitive data discovery market is segmented on the basis of components into solutions and services. Services are further segmented into professional and managed services. Professional services include consulting, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance services. The demand for professional services is expected to rise due to a rise in tailored demand for customers. Customers are coming up with customization requirements in the already installed sensitive data discovery solutions to enhance the overall performance.

Among verticals, the healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The sensitive data discovery market is segmented on verticals into BFSI, government, healthcare, and life sciences, retail, manufacturing, telecommunications and IT, and other verticals (education, and travel and hospitality). The BFSI vertical is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Moreover, the healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare researchers and hospitals are dealing with enormous data, which has created a massive need for efficient sensitive data discovery and management. Sensitive data discovery enables healthcare companies to locative sensitive data such as Protected Health Information (PHI) that were traditionally impossible to handle.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is the largest revenue contributor to the global sensitive data discovery market. The region is witnessing significant developments in the sensitive data discovery market. Many sensitive data discovery solution providers are adopting various growth strategies to strengthen their positions in the market. The US government has provided support by promoting an ideal environment for research and innovation, leading to advancements in various fields of science and technology. The growth of the region can also be attributed to the growing focus of companies to analyze sensitive or regulated information which support real-time analytics. APAC has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing awareness for data security and privacy among organizations in key countries, such as China, India, and Japan, is expected to fuel the adoption of sensitive data discovery solutions and services. The commercialization of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology, giving rise to increased data generation, and the need for further advancements to leverage its benefits to the maximum are expected to drive the adoption of sensitive data discovery solutions in the region.

Major vendors in the global sensitive data discovery market include IBM (US),Microsoft (US),Oracle (US), AWS (US), Proofpoint (US), Google (US), SolarWinds (US), Micro Focus (UK), PKWARE (US), Thales (France), Spirion (US), Egnyte (US), Netwrix (US), Varonis (US), Digital Guardian (US), Solix (US), Immuta (US), MENTIS (US), Ground Labs (US), Hitachi (Japan), Nightfall (US), Securiti (US), DataGrail (US), Dathena (Singapore), BigID (US), DataSunrise (US), and 1touch.io (US).

