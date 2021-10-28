Waterproofing Membranes Market worth $38.8 billion by 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Waterproofing Membranes Market by Raw Material, Type (Liquid Applied, Sheet Based), Usage (New Construction, Refurbishment), Application (Building Structure, Roofing, Roadways, Waste & Water Management, Walls), and Region- Global Forecast to 2025″, The global waterproofing membranes market size is estimated at USD 33.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 38.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4%

The demand for waterproofing membranes in emerging economies, such as APAC, MEA, and South America, is increasing owing to the growth in the construction industry. The fluctuation in raw material prices is challenging the waterproofing membranes market. The demand for waterproofing membranes is rising, owing to the growing demand for cost-effective and efficient waterproofing materials. This increase in demand for environment-friendly waterproofing membranes and the construction of green buildings provide growth opportunities to the market. On the other hand, the potential health and environmental issues are the major restrain for the market.

The increase in demand for waterproofing membranes and the growing construction industry in the emerging economies, such as APAC and South America, are driving the market. The key players in the waterproofing membranes market include Sika (Switzerland), Tremco (US), BASF (Germany), Soprema (France), GCP applied technologies (US), Fosroc (UK), Mapei (Italy), Carlisle Construction Company (US), Johns Manville (US), and Renolit (Germany). The waterproofing membranes market report analyzes the key growth strategies, such as investment & expansion, new product launch, mergers & acquisition, and partnership & agreement, adopted by the leading market players between 2017 and 2020.

Sika AG (Switzerland) is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of waterproofing membranes. The company adopted mergers & acquisitions as one of its key business strategies. For instance, in June 2020, the company acquired Modern Waterproofing Group, a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing membranes in Egypt. It was an addition to the product portfolio of Sika Egypt and offered new opportunities for growth in the Egyptian construction market. The acquired business generates annual sales of USD 28.5 million.

GCP Applied Technologies (US) one of the largest manufacturer of construction products globally. The company is among the key players in the waterproofing membranes market. The company adopted the strategies of merger & acquisition as a key startegy to strengthen its competitiveness in the global waterproofing membranes market. For instance, in 2017 the company has expanded the production capacity of its manufacturing plant in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee. The facility manufactures GCP’s industry-leading Preprufe and Bituthene waterproofing membranes, as well as its flagship product ICE & WATER SHIELD. The expanded facility has been featured in a new production line dedicated to manufacturing GCP’s range of waterproofing membranes.

Based on region, APAC is estimated to lead the waterproofing membranes market in 2020.

The waterproofing membranes market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The building structures market in APAC is driven by the growing construction industry, increased consumer spending, and strong economic growth.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global construction industry. COVID-19 led the construction industry into an unknown operating environment, globally. Government restrictions on the number of people that can gather at one particular place, severely impacted the industry. E.g., the US construction industry relies heavily on imports for materials such as steel, copper, aluminum, stone, and fixtures, especially from China. Logistical constraints, manpower shortages, and government restrictions have forced many of these suppliers of raw materials to close down, hence, disrupting construction activities in the US. Similarly, economies such as China, India, and others are also facing the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic.

