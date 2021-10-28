North America to be the Largest Human Prion Disease Diagnostics Market Through 2031

Human prion diseases are basically a group of neurodegenerative disorders caused by the unwanted deposition of folded proteins in the brain. In recent years, the rate of such diseases has grown, resulting in higher demand for human prion disease diagnostic solutions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), prion diseases or transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) are a family of rare progressive neurodegenerative disorders that are distinguished by long incubation periods, characteristic spongiform changes associated with neuronal loss, and a failure to induce inflammatory response. This disease causes changes in memory, behaviour, and movement, and early diagnosis is of utmost importance for proper treatment.

According to a report titled “Epidemiological Characteristics of Human Prion Diseases”, published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2016, human prion diseases affect approximately 1-2 persons per million, worldwide, annually, occurring in sporadic, inherited, and acquired forms. With overall investments increasing towards diagnostic solutions, the human prion disease diagnostics market is slated to witness steady growth over the next ten years (2021 to 2031).

Key Takeaways from Human Prion Disease Diagnostics Market Study

North America remains the largest market, with its epicentre in the United States.

Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom to remain key regions in the world’s second-largest market – Europe.

Some other potential countries are China, Japan, South Korea, and others.

Computed tomography, cerebrospinal fluid examination, and other technologies to fuel sales of the human prion disease diagnostic equipment throughout the forecast period.

Human Prion Disease Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Category

Technology

Electroencephalography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Cerebrospinal Fluid Examination

Computed Tomography

Tonsil Biopsy

Brain Biopsy

Blood Tests

Neurological Examinations

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Who is Winning in this Space?

The human prion disease diagnostics market is highly competitive in nature. In order to secure their positions, key market players are focussing on developing advanced diagnostic solutions for human prion diseases. For instance,

Beckman Coulter launched its new range of human prion disease diagnostics equipment with exclusive properties such as maximized productivity in a minimal footprint, ease of operation, and established performance for confidence in patient results, a couple of years back.

Covance, Inc. launched its bio-analytical testing services along with clinical trial facilities a few years back, in order to provide efficient diagnostic solutions for human prion disease.

