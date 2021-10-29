Pelcoat Formulations Introduces New Pellet Technology

Posted on 2021-10-29

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — Pelcoat Formulations an integrated growing health care company, introduces a new pellet technology that not only provides a sustained release of active ingredients but also one that is immediate. The new product will be available for purchase this year.

Pelcoat Formulations, Inc. Begins Manufacturing SUSTAINED & IMMEDIATE RELEASE PELLETS Intro: Pelcoat Formulations, Inc. has announced the start of production on their sustained and immediate release pellet formulations. The manufacturing process is designed to produce pellets that are free-flowing and easy to handle. The company’s goal is to manufacture pharmaceuticals that are readily bioavailable in order to improve patient outcomes.

For more details visit: http://www.pelcoat.com/sustained-immediate-release-pellets.html

