Pelcoat introduces new DC Granules

Posted on 2021-10-29 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — Pelcoat, a leading integrated growing health care company, has developed and patented a new product called DIRECTLY COMPRESSIBLE (DC) GRANULES. These granules are designed to replace the use of peat moss in flower pots and other containers. The granules are made from 100% recycled paper fiber and can be used as an alternative to peat moss because they absorb water and release it more slowly than clay pellets or rocks. This new product helps reduce waste by using less materials and helps increase aeration which is vital for plant growth.

For more details visit: http://www.pelcoat.com/directly-compressible-granules.html

