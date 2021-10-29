Laboratory Freezers Market worth $ 5.7 billion : Technological advancements in lab freezers

Pune, India, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ —

This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

According to the new market research report “Laboratory Freezers Market by Product(Cryopreservation, Plasma Freezer, ExplosionProof Freezer, Enzyme Freezer, Ultra-Low Freezer, Blood Bank Refrigerator, Pharmacy Refrigerator, Chromatography Refrigerator), End User(Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Laboratory Freezers Market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2026 from USD 4.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The laboratory freezers market has shown a significant rise in demand in 2020 and 2021 due to the utility of these products for appropriate temperature-controlled storage of COVID-19 vaccines. The growing use of refurbished laboratory freezers and refrigerators could restrain the growth of this market.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Laboratory Freezers Market”

274 – Tables

52 – Figures

291 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=196600540

The Growth in the market is driven by the increasing demand for blood and blood components for transfusion and for support in cancer therapy.

The laboratory freezers market has shown a significant rise in demand in 2020 and 2021 due to the utility of these products for appropriate temperature-controlled storage of COVID-19 vaccines. This demand is expected to decline after 2021 and remain steady from 2022, fueled by pre-pandemic growth drivers. However, the market during 2022–2026 may show growth if booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines are made mandatory during the forecast period.

The market growth is restrained by the growing use of refurbished laboratory freezers. In this report, the global lab freezers market is segmented by product, end user, and region.

Based on products, the laboratory freezers market is segmented into freezers, refrigerators, and cryopreservation systems. In 2020, the freezers segment accounted for the largest share in the lab freezers market.

The freezers segment holds the highest market share, by product, in the laboratory freezers market, in the forecast period.

In 2020, the freezers segment accounted for the largest share of the lab freezers market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to their utility in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic and research institutes to support vaccine development and in medical laboratories and hospitals for storing test samples.

In the freezers segment, the ultra-low-temperature freezers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The ultra-low-temperature freezers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to their utility in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic and research institutes to support vaccine development and in medical laboratories and hospitals for storing test samples.

The laboratory refrigerators segment holds the highest share in the refrigerators segment

Based on type, the laboratory freezers market is segmented into blood bank refrigerators, chromatography refrigerators, explosion-proof refrigerators, flammable material refrigerators, laboratory refrigerators, and pharmacy refrigerators. In 2020, the laboratory refrigerators segment accounted for the largest shatories, hospitals, and clinics.

Get Data as per your Format and Definition | REQUEST FOR CUSTOMIZATION: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=196600540

Latin America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, by region, in the forecast period

The laboratory freezers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Mare of the refrigerators segment. In 2020 and 2021, this segment shows high growth due to the extensive use of laboratory refrigerators in the short-term storage of samples for COVID-19 testing in medical laboriddle East & Africa. APAC to grow at the highest CAGR in the lab freezers market during the forecast period. Latin America is one of the fastest-growing markets for laboratory freezers owing to growing investments from global pharmaceutical manufacturers in Latin America and the availability of government funding for R&D activities as well as efforts to modernize the existing healthcare system.

Prominent players in the laboratory freezers market include Eppendorf AG (Germany), Haier Biomedical (China), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Helmer Scientific (US), PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan), Liebherr (Switzerland), Middleby Corporation (Follett Products, LLC), Felix Storch, Inc. (US), BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Stirling Ultracold) (US), Blue Star Limited (India), B Medical Systems (Luxembourg), Philipp Kirsch GmbH (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Standex International Corporation (US), Vestfrost Solutions A/S (Denmark), Changhong Meiling Co. Ltd. (China), EVERmed S.R.L. (Italy), ARCTIKO A/S (Denmark), Glen Dimplex Medical Appliances (LEC Medical) (Ireland), So-Low Environmental Equipment Co. Ltd. (US), KW Apparecchi Scientifici SRL (Italy), Jeio Tech (Republic of Korea), Refrigerated Solutions Group (US), Stericox India Private Limited (India), Thalheimer Kühlung (Germany), and Antylia Scientific (US).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=196600540

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Lab Automation Market by Product (Robotic Arm, Microplate Readers, Workstation, LIMS, ELN), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Microbiology), End-User (Pharma, Diagnolab, Forensics, Environmental) – Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/lab-automation-market-1158.html

Laboratory Equipment Services Market by Type (Repair & Maintenance, Calibration, Validation), Contract (Standard, Custom), Equipment (Analytical, Equipment, General, Support), Service Provider (OEM), and End User (Pharmaceutical) – Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/laboratory-equipment-service-market-171213101.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/laboratory-freezer-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/laboratory-freezer.asp