Shelf-life Testing Market worth $4.76 billion by 2023

Chicago, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Shelf-life Testing Market by Parameter (Microbial Contamination, Rancidity, Nutrient Stability, Organoleptic Properties), Method (Real-time and Accelerated), Technology, Food Tested, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″ The shelf-life testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.39 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.76 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0%. The market is driven by stringent safety regulations for food products, increase in the outbreak of foodborne illnesses, and growing demand for packaged and convenience foods.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=133301640

The microbial contamination segment is projected to be the largest & fastest-growing during the forecast period

The shelf-life testing market, by parameter, is estimated to be dominated by the microbial contamination segment and is also projected to be the fastest-growing. Microorganisms pose serious health problems, resulting in strict regulations imposed by national governments and international bodies with respect to maximum content levels in food products. As a result, shelf-life testing is essential to ensure that the microbial content in the food product is limited to only a certain level throughout its shelf life, thereby contributing to consumer safety and complying with regulatory limits.

The packaged food segment is estimated to dominate the market

The packaged food segment, by food tested, is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization has led to changes in consumer lifestyles. Higher employment opportunities and increased disposable incomes have led to increased consumption of packaged food products, which has, in turn, necessitated shelf-life testing for these products.

The equipment- & kit-based segment set to dominate the market by 2023

The shelf-life testing market, by technology, is projected to be dominated by the equipment- & kit-based segment and is also projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. This segment consists of both, traditional and rapid systems, which are highly preferred by manufacturers because of their ability to provide faster and more reliable results.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=133301640

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Growth in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to factors such as growth in the number of shelf-life testing laboratories in India and China, the rise in the number of incidences of bacterial infectious diseases in the region, and growing adoption of convenience and packaged food on the region.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading manufacturers such as SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek (UK), Eurofins (Luxembourg), and ALS Limited (Australia). TÜV SÜD (Germany), TÜV NORD GROUP (Germany), Mérieux (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand), RJ Hill Laboratories (New Zealand), SCS Global (US), Agrifood Technology (Australia), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), Microchem Lab Services (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), and Premier Analytical Services (UK) are other players that hold a significant share in the shelf-life testing market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441