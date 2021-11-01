Marketing Automation Market Size, Applications & Business Strategy By 2027

Global “Marketing automation Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Marketing automation Industry. Latest report on the global Marketing automation market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The Marketing automation Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global marketing automation market size is anticipated to be valued USD 8.42 billion by 2027. It is estimated that the market would witness 9.8% CAGR over the forecast duration. Increasing focus by enterprises to retain their existing customers along with expanding their market reach is driving the market growth. In addition, marketing autonomous helps in automating different tasks such as social media, emails and website functions. Moreover, the advent of AI, data analytics and ML has further supplemented the growth of the market.

As per a survey, there were nearly 3.5 billion social media users and 3.9 billion email users. Email marketing remains to be an effective media for marketing where automation plays an important role. It involves sending solicit sales, advertisements, newsletters and donation request among others. Automation technologies help in generating leads along with successfully implementing marketing campaigns. Further, increasing penetration of social media and smart devices are also bolstering the market growth.

Increasing automation in marketing technologies is estimated to offer a lucrative opportunity for the market players. Major technology players are emphasizing on acquiring smaller ones to strengthen their market position. It was revealed in a survey that nearly 50% of the organizations are using marketing automation. Further, over half of the B2B companies are aiming to implement market automation in the next few years.

Some of the companies for Marketing automation market are:

IBM Corporation, Marketo, Inc., Salesforce.com, Cognizant, Oracle Corporation and Adobe Inc.

