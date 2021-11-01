Soil Moisture Sensor Market Key Companies Profile and Cost Structure Analysis Report 2025

Global “Soil Moisture Sensor Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Soil Moisture Sensor Industry. Latest report on the global Soil Moisture Sensor market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The Soil Moisture Sensor Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global soil moisture sensor market size is projected to be worth USD 433.3 million by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights, with a CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period. These sensors measure the volumetric water content present in the soil. Growing use of the device among the agricultural and sports sectors for allowing the required water content range in turfs/fields is boosting the market growth. The device is vital for the aforementioned sectors because water infiltration is dependent on soil moisture. This will further drive the need for water content meter for constant monitoring. Therefore, increasing concern regarding land conditions is expected to stimulate market growth.

Moreover, rising demand for soil-water measuring units due to shortfall of water and subsequent challenges relating to water conservation is stimulating market growth. Additionally, technological advancements, resulting in the launch of wireless sensors that aid end-users offer real-time, accurate measurements that are expected to stimulate the soil moisture sensors market growth in the near future.

North America held the largest market in 2018. This region is home to numerous soil moisture sensor manufacturers. Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of above 15.0% over the forecast period. Climatic changes have had a negative effect on agricultural conditions in this region. The subsequent requirement to track water level in the agricultural field continuously is stimulating the use of moisture monitoring units, mainly across farmers in this region.

The market players in the region are aggressively investing. South America is projected to exhibit substantial growth in the near future due to rising adoption of these devices to ensure optimum use of water resources and prevent soil exploitation. The primary reason for degradation includes deforestation, intense use of agrochemicals, and water erosion.

The Toro Company (U.S.); IMKO Micromodultechnik GmbH (Germany); Campbell Scientific Inc. (U.S.); Delta-T Devices Ltd (U.K.); E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc. (Canada); and Irrometer Company, Inc. (U.S.).

