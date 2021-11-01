The report “Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market by Grade (PPT, PPB), Application (Semiconductors, PCB Panels, Pharmaceutical) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Global Forecast to 2024”, is projected to grow from USD 300 million in 2019 to USD 415 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The increasing electronic device manufacturing and demand in the developing economies of the APAC region, along with the shift in focus of major electronics manufacturers toward the region, is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Valuable Insights at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=205618803

PPT grade is estimated to dominate the electronic grade sulfuric acid market.

PPT was the most significant grade of electronic grade sulfuric acid market in 2018. The PPT grade is preferred in semiconductor and IC manufacturing as only the highest grade of sulfuric acid with purity level can be used for the cleaning and etching purpose of semiconductors and ICs.

The PCB panels segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application of electronic grade sulfuric acid during the forecast period.

The PCB panels segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application of electronic grade sulfuric acid during the forecast period. PCB is an electronic circuit used in electronic devices to provide mechanical support. PCB panels find application in almost all electronic devices, including computers, TVs, smartphones, washing machines, coffee makers, and others. The demand for electronic grade sulfuric acid in PCB panel application is majorly driven by its increasing use in automotive, healthcare, industrial electronics, consumer electronics, maritime transport, aerospace & defense, and other industries.

APAC is estimated to be the largest electronic grade sulfuric acid market during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the largest electronic grade sulfuric acid market during the forecast period. The booming electronics industry, along with the rising demand for PCB panels and semiconductors, in the region is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=205618803

BASF SE (Germany), INEOS Group Holdings S.A. (UK), Chemtrade Logistics (Canada), KMG Chemicals (US), Kanto Chemical Co., Inc. (Japan), Trident Group (India), The Linde Group (Ireland), PVS Chemicals (US), Reagent Chemicals (UK), and Moses Lake Industries (US) are the major players in the electronic grade sulfuric acid market.

Critical questions the report answers:

What are the upcoming hot bets for the electronic grade sulfuric acid market?

What are the market dynamics for the different grades of electronic grade sulfuric acid?

What are the market dynamics for different applications of electronic grade sulfuric acid?

Who are the major manufacturers of electronic grade sulfuric acid?

What are the significant factors which will impact the market growth during the forecast period?

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Web: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/