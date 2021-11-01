Prebiotic Ingredients Market Driving Factors and Opportunities in Coming Years

The Prebiotic Ingredients Market is projected to account for USD 7.4 billion by 2023. Consumers are increasingly becoming health conscious and prefer spending on food products that are health-enriching and enhance their digestion. Due to the increasing demand for digestion-friendly food products, manufacturers are increasingly utilizing prebiotic ingredients. According to MarketsandMarkets, the prebiotic ingredients market is projected to account for a value of USD 7.4 billion, recording a CAGR of 10.4%.

Driver: Prebiotic ingredients act as multifunctional ingredients

Prebiotic ingredients act as food for probiotic bacteria present in the human and animal gut that eventually modify the colonic microflora, and stimulate the growth of non-pathogenic bacteria, particularly Lactobacilli and Bifidobacterium. According to the FAO, usage of prebiotic ingredients in food products has helped balance the intestinal flora. Prebiotic ingredients include fructooligosaccharides, galactooligosaccharides, inulin, mannan oligosaccharides, and xylooligosaccharides. These have multifunctional properties and are associated with various health benefits, such as improved gut health, cardiovascular health, bone health, and immunity. The multifunctional nature of prebiotic ingredients coupled with proven health benefits drives the prebiotic ingredients market.

Opportunity: Rapid increase in the number of research activities for various applications of prebiotics

There is an increase in the number of research activities for using prebiotics in various applications, such as in animal feed, and infant nutrition other than health benefits for humans. Other sources have also been identified for producing prebiotics such as food waste (for instance, soybean whey, a by-product of tofu manufacturing), and yacon (smallthus sonchifolius) root. Positive investigations of the health benefits of prebiotics by organizations such as USFDA, EFSA, and FAO have provided a secure platform for the discovery of new applications for prebiotic ingredients.

These positive researches for health benefits create a platform for companies to produce prebiotic ingredients to be used for a wide range of applications. The growing awareness among consumers about scientifically proven health benefits of prebiotic ingredients and high R&D investments by key players for the production of innovative product offerings are the factors driving the prebiotic ingredients market growth.

Key market players includes BENEO GmbH (BENEO) (Germany), Cargill Incorporated (Cargill) (US), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont) (US), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (Fonterra) (New Zealand), Kerry Group (Kerry) (Ireland), and Ingredion Incorporated (Ingredion) (US).

