ePrescribing Market – Global Forecast to 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report, “ePrescribing Market by Product & Services (Solution (Integrated, Standalone), Services(Implementation, Network)),by Delivery Mode (Web & Cloud based, On premise) End User (Hospitals, Physician Offices, Pharmacies), COVID-19 Impact-Global Forecast to 2025″ The global ePrescribing market size is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.3%.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “ePrescribing Market”

150 – Tables

43 – Figures

196 – Pages

Methodology

The study involved four major activities in estimating the size of the global ePrescribing market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the utilization of different solutions and their regional utilization trends. Industry experts further validated the data obtained through secondary research through primary research. Furthermore, the market size estimates and forecast provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (country-level adoption of various EHR solutions and utilization of ePrescribing funcitonality) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by type of product& service, delivery mode, end user, and region). After that, market breakdown and data triangulation methods were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Secondary Research

Various secondary sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), National Association of Healthcare Quality, California Association of Public Hospitals and Health Systems (CAPH), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), RAND Europe, Australian Digital Health Agency, annual reports/SEC filings as well as investor presentations and press releases of key players have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market

Primary Research

Primary sources such as experts from both supply and demand sides have been interviewed to obtain and validate information as well as to assess the dynamics of this market. The primary sources from the supply side include CEOs, vice presidents, marketing and sales directors, business development managers, technology and innovation directors, and key opinion leaders. Primary sources from the demand side include personnel from hospitals, ambulatory care centers, clinics, and pharmacies.

Market Size Estimation

The total market size for the ePrescribing market was arrived at after data triangulation from two different approaches, as mentioned below.

Approach 1: Parent Market Analysis

In this report, the global market size for the Revenues of individual companies providing EHR solutions with the integrated e-prescribing module was gathered from public sources and databases. Shares of the EHR market provided by leading players were gathered from secondary sources to the extent available. Individual shares or revenue estimates were validated through expert interviews

Approach 2: Demand Side Analysis

In the case of demand-side analysis, the total number of physicians utilizing the e-prescribing module was studied using secondary and primary research. All the responses were collated to derive a probabilistic estimate of the market size based on the annual and implementation costs per physician per year.

Target Audience:

# Providers of e-prescribing systems and solutions

# E-prescribing service providers

# EHR and EMR vendors

# Hospitals and clinics

# Pharmacies

# Pharmacy benefit managers

# Pharmacy system vendors

# Healthcare insurance providers

# Regulators and associations

# Market research and consulting firms

# Venture capitalists and investors

