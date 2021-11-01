Insoluble Fiber Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2021 to 2031

Demand for insoluble fiber for use in functional food & beverage end use has been observed to be steadily growing, and is expected to showcase the same pace over the coming years. North America, being the top region, will witness higher demand for insoluble fibers as compared to other regions. Growing pharmaceutical industry is also set to bolster demand growth of insoluble fibers.

As per Fact.MR’s latest revised report, the market is estimated to be valued at around US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2021, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the long-run forecast period. In 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak mildly hit the market and it witnessed a decline in demand from its top regional markets, namely North America and Asia Pacific. All in all, the insoluble fiber market is set to get back on track by Q2 of 2021, and is expected to witness increased demand due to growing preference of people to stay healthy and have a well-maintained health status.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global insoluble fiber market is anticipated to showcase an addition of 1.8X market value by the end of 2031.

APEJ is expected to capture a majority of market revenue and gain 161 BPS by 2031 in its market share.

Under product, cellulose is expected to gain 278 BPS over the long-run forecast period of 2021-2031, while hemicellulose is anticipated to lose around 138 BPS over the same period.

The market in India is projected to rise at a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period.

Functional food and beverages, as an end-use application, holds a majority of the market value share, and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5% over the next ten years.

“Growing pharmaceutical and functional food end-use industries across various regions is anticipated to propel consumption of insoluble fibers over the forecast period,”

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & MT for Volume Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Japan

the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

China

Japan

South Korea

India

GCC

Turkey Key Segments Covered Product Type

Source

Application

Region Key Companies Profiled Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ashland Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated,

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Südzucker AG

SunOpta Inc.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill Incorporated

CP Kelco US Inc.

Roquette Frères

AUSPERL Group Pty Ltd.

BarnDad Innovative Nutrition

Batory Foods

Emsland-Group

Food Ingredients Group (Interfiber)

Grain Processing Corporation

J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG

Nexira Inc.

Unipektin Ingredients AG Customization & Pricing Available upon Request