Glass-Free HD 3D Display for Televisions Market Key Trends, Demand and Sales Forecast 2021 – 2031

In 2021, the U.S. Glass-Free HD 3D Display for Televisions market grew impressively, setting aside scepticism about how the market would perform during a global pandemic. Across the whole of North America, sales of Glasses-free HD 3D displays are poised to reach a valuation of US$ 200 Mn by 2022.

Overall, the global Glass-Free HD 3D Display for Televisions market is valued at US$ 920 Mn in 2021, and is set to race ahead at a CAGR of around 15.5% through 2031.

Technological advancements have resulted in autostereoscopy, a method of displaying stereoscopic 3D images without any glasses need to be worn by the viewer. Manufacturers are developing autostereoscopy 3D displays from prototypes to commercial products, besides methods to display 3D movies at home without the need for 3D glasses.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Glass-Free HD 3D Display for Televisions market is anticipated to add 1.7X value by 2031.

TVs capture a major chunk of the market by application, equivalent to more than half of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 780 Mn over 2021-2031.

Under technology, the light barriers segment has been the fastest-growing, owing to escalated business globally over the past decade.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain 89 BPS by 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for Glasses-free HD 3D displays was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 1.3% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters.

“Technological intervention to drive wheel of fortune for Glasses-free HD 3D displays,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Key players operating this business should focus on improving product offerings and differentiation to get an upper hand over competitors in this dynamic market space. This will help businesses witness growth is demand for Glasses-free HD 3D displays in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

How Has COVID-19 Contracted Sales of Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays?

COVID-19 has significantly degraded demand for Glasses-free HD 3D display, as globally all the manufacturing sites and production houses were shut down in the view of following lockdowns imposed by government.

The Glass-Free HD 3D Display for Televisions industry, which was growing at around 8.9% annually, witnessed a year-on-year reduction of nearly 2.4% in 2020 with the onset of COVID-19.

Highest hit in demand was observed in the 2nd quarter of the year, when globally, demand and supply chain for procurement of Glasses-free HD 3D displays observed to be muted. This also hurt key players operating the business, as the top markets for sale such as China, U.S., Japan, etc., were severely affected during the crisis.

Global business for Glasses-free HD 3D displays is now in a recovery phase, where market leaders are strategizing their robust supply chains and production units to cater to swelling demand.

Owing to rise in innovative technology and increasing competition, manufacturers are focusing on providing advanced technology to viewers by transforming the 3D viewing experience, making it more accessible and simple. Manufacturers are also focusing on using lenticular lens designs to create an autostereoscopic view.

Competitive Landscape of Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Market Survey

Majority of companies discussed in the report have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions.

Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

Key Players:

Alioscopy

Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co., Ltd

Leyard Opto-Electronic Company Ltd.

Royal Philips N.V

TCL Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Dolby Laboratories, Inc

3M Company and Continued…

*Full List Available in Report*

Key Market Segments Covered in Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Market Survey

By Application TVs Advertising Display Mobile Devices and Continued…

By Technology Light Barrier Glasses-Free HD 3D Display Lenticular Lens Glasses-Free HD 3D Display Directional Backlight Glass-Free HD 3D Display for Televisions and Continued…

By Region North America Latin America Europe and Continued…



*Full Segmentation and Crucial Insights Available In Report*

To Get all-in Insights on the Regional and Competitive Landscape of the Glass-Free HD 3D Display for Televisions Market,

Summary and Scope of Glass-Free HD 3D Display for Televisions Market Survey:

The report commences with a brief information of the global Glass-Free HD 3D Display for Televisions market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global Glass-Free HD 3D Display for Televisions market.

Showing three-dimensional images without any requirement of eyewear or Glasses is what Glass-Free HD 3D Display for Televisions offers. This technology is gaining traction as leading manufacturers are focusing on providing latest Glasses-free 3D visualization solutions for various applications such as television, tablets, smartphones, etc. Companies are also developing platforms that can convert 3D content into 3D effect without any Glasses. This report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global Glass-Free HD 3D Display for Televisions market for the forecast period 2021-2031, and offers key insights about future market direction.

