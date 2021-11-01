Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Key Trends, Demand and Forecast till 2031

Fact.MR recently published a market research report titled Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles : Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021-2028”. The Fact.MR report on Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles market is a comprehensive representation of the most important growth parameters of the Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles market.

Readers can find qualitative and quantitative information on how the Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles market will grow during the forecast period 2021-2028.

On understanding the information featured in the report, readers will be able to identify the lucrative opportunities for new entrants in the Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles market. This report can also help them to comprehend other factors that may influence the market growth during the assessment period.

Furthermore, the report also helps readers to understand the regional outlook of the Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles market to plan appropriate business strategies in order to capitalize on lucrative business opportunities in leading regional markets. The report also presents important information about the Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles market in chapter-wise manner and in the most comprehensible way for the better understanding of readers.

Key Takeaways from Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market Survey-

The ever-growing trend of electrification of vehicles to mitigate the negative environmental impact of the transportation industry is creating more demand for Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles market.

Increasing adoption of electric cars in developing countries create more sales opportunities for manufacturers of Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles market.

Burgeoning needs for reducing weight of electronic components in automobiles is multiplying the applications of Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles market.

Growing applications of high-performance plastic in electrical components used in electric vehicles boost demand for Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles market.

Thermal stability due to high melting point of polyamide makes it one of the most commonly used type of high-performance plastic in e-mobility.

Recent developments in engineering plastics enhance performance characteristics of polyamides in e-mobility market.

Leading polyamide manufacturers are further promoting the extraordinary properties of polyamide to boost its adoption in innovative automotive components such as control units in autonomous cars.

A majority of automakers are shifting their focus towards increasing the use of lightweight plastics such as polyamide, as it can ultimately reduce the fuel usage of the automobile. As fuel efficiency is one of the most important factors to influence the purchasing decisions of car buyers, applications of Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles market are expected to escalate in the upcoming years.

Hybrid Electric Vehicles to Hold a Significant Share in Growing Demand for Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market

Increasing fuel prices and environmental concerns are resulting in a dramatic move away from conventional, internal combustion engine (ICE) only vehicles to their electric variants.

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are outperforming any other type of electric vehicles across the world, especially in developed regions such as North America and Europe. Also, China has been showcasing extraordinary growth in terms of production and the number of on-road electric vehicles, which is further boosting sales of HEVs.

The Fact.MR study finds that HEVs account for over 60% of the revenue share of Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles market. The study projects that, in 2019, polyamide demand will continue to remain highest at more than 54,000 tons, creating more opportunities for polyamide manufacturers in the e-mobility market.

Competitive Landscape

Polyamide suppliers in e-mobility featured in the report are

Arkema SA

Lanxess AG

DowDuPont Inc.

BASF SE

EMS Group

UBE Industries Ltd.

Ashok Minda Group

CIE Automotive

Teijin Limited

Flex-N-Gate

IAC Group LLC

Magna International

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Nifco Inc

Segmentation

In order to provide detailed information about the Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles market in the most comprehensible manner, the Fact.MR report divides Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles market into its three broad sub-segments – vehicle types, applications, and regions.

Based on the vehicle types, Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles market is segmented into three main types –

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs)

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs)

Electric vehicles (EVs).

According to its applications, Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles market is broadly segmented into four categories –

Electric/electronic components

Under-bonnet components

Vehicle exterior

Vehicle interior.

Based on regions, the Polyamide in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles market is segmented into four main geographical regions –

North America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific region excluding Japan.

