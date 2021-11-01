Demand for Fumaric Acid Market to Reach a Value of Around US$ 630 Mn by 2026 end

Application of fumaric acid in several end use industries across various applications has been witnessed over the last decade. With growing research and development activities, the scope of application of fumaric acid has gone beyond the main food and beverage industry. It is widely used for cosmetic applications, where it regulates the pH value of various cosmetic products and maintains the acidic nature of the product.

This has pushed the sales of fumaric acid at a steady pace in the cosmetic industry, especially in body cleansing lotions. Moreover, another aspect driving the fumaric acid market is the growing use of unsaturated polyester resins and paints, in the construction and the automotive industries. Fumaric acid is an essential ingredient in the manufacturing of paints, alkyd resins and unsaturated polyester resins. In food industry, rising use of fumaric acid in bakery products is expected to supplement the growth of the global market. Due to its crystalline nature, colorless and odorless properties, fumaric acid is best suited for bakery products which enhances flavors and supports the preservation of bakery products.

Using top down and bottom up approach, Fact.MR has deduced that the volume production of fumaric acid would grow above 500 thousand tons by the end of the period of assessment. The rate of production of fumaric acid is projected to expand at a volume CAGR of 6.2% during the period of forecast, 2017-2026, which is supported by growing acceptance of fumaric acid in several end user applications in the said period. Key players involved in the manufacturing of fumaric acid include EMD Millipore, Penta Manufacturing Company, TCI America, Tate & Lyle, AIE Pharmaceuticals, Sigma-Aldrich and ESIM Chemicals.

Market Taxonomy

Extraction Type Fumaria Officinalis

Maleic Anhydride

Fermentation End Use Industry Food and Beverage Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry Application Food Additives

Rosin Paper Sizes

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Alkyd Resins

Animal Feed

Others

Key Insights on Global Fumaric Acid

Extraction of fumaric acid using fermentation is expected to witness an upsurge as it provides high quality and effective fumaric acid produce. Rate of adoption of fermentation is expected to go beyond 8% during the forecast period. Use of maleic anhydrite for fumaric acid production by few manufacturers is also observed during the assessment period

Pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries have shown similar consumption rate of fumaric acid. However, higher sale of fumaric acid in pharmaceutical applications has been witnessed, as compared to cosmetics. Food and beverage continues to lead the global market

With respect to applications, fumaric acid is widely used in food additives and unsaturated polyester resins. Moreover, animal feed is another application area where the consumption of fumaric is expected to grow at a higher rate during the period of forecast. It is projected to grow at 8.7% throughout the analysis period, 2017-2026

