How is Steady Growth in Construction Fuelling Sales of Ceiling Tiles

A recently compiled research report of Fact.MR envisages the global ceiling tiles market to record a splendid 9.1% volume CAGR in the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Worldwide ceiling tiles sales are foreseen to close in on approximately US$ 50,000 Mn by 2026-end.

Remodeling & Renovation Activities to Remain Key Trends Influencing the Market Growth

Surging awareness about the requirement of home décor, growing GHDI across emerging countries, and elevating home prices, have been prompting homeowners in making huge investments in home remodeling and renovating activities. Robust spending by individuals has been observed in the renovation activities associated with suspended ceiling panels. Growth in remodeling and renovation activities are likely to remain key trends affecting growth of the global ceiling tiles market.

Emerging countries are making enormous investments in the development of their commercial spaces, manufacturing plant construction, institutional buildings, and public infrastructure. For example, demonetization has led the Indian government to trim their fiscal deficit, thereby encouraging builders and consumers to make robust investments in real estate. Such developments will further rub off on demand for ceiling tiles in the forthcoming years.

5 Key Projections on Future of Ceiling Tiles Market for Forecast Period 2018-2027

The market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to spearhead the market in terms of sales expansion. Increasing foreign investments particularly in India and Southeast Asia, coupled with robust construction activities apropos information technology parks and new offices that is driven by the rise in working populace is a key factor propelling the market expansion in APEJ.

Among product types, mineral fiber will remain sought-after in the market on account of their noise reduction characteristics.

Commercial application of ceiling tiles will continue to account for leading revenue share of the market. This can be mainly attributed to commercial use-specific product launches by companies, for example – Rockfon’s new stone wool ceiling panel for application in auditoriums, theatres, and restaurants.

Surface mount installation will remain preferred for ceiling tiles on their back of their operational convenience and user-friendly attributes.

Based on form, laminated ceiling tiles will continue to lead the market, in terms of both value and volume.

Celing Tiles Market Segmentation by Category

Material

Aluminum

Fiber Glass

Mineral Fiber/Gypsum

PVC

Steel

Wood

Other Material Types Polystyrene Urethane MDF Copper



Form

Laminated Ceiling Tiles

Fissured Ceiling Tiles

Patterned Ceiling Tiles

Plain Ceiling Tiles

Textured Ceiling Tiles

Coffered Ceiling Tiles

Other Forms Open Cell Fine Ceiling Tiles



Key market participants profiled by Fact.MR’s report include Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Techno Ceiling Products, New Ceiling Tiles, LLC, and Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH. The report also offers analysis on the product and business strategies of prominent stakeholders in this market.

